President issues decree appointing members in the Shura Council [19/مايو/2019] SANAA, May 19 (Saba) - The President, Mahdi al-Mashat Saturday issued the decree No. 103 for the year 2019 appointing new members in the council of Shura.







They are namely :







Abdul Salam Abdul Aziz Mohammed Al Nahari.







D. Abdul Fattah Qassim al-Junaid.







Abdul - Hakim Abdul Tawab Ismail Umawi.







Abdul Wassa Said al - Barrakani.







Abdulwaasah Abdullah Abdo al - Amari.











