آخر تحديث: السبت، 18 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:10:04م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يصدر قراراً بتعيين أعضاء في مجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (103) لسنة 2019م بتعيين الآتية أسماؤهم أعضاء في مجلس الشورى:
دعوة ايرانية في مجلس الأمن لإنهاء الوجود الأمريكي العسكري في سوريا فورا
دعا ممثل إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة، مجيد تخت روانجي، خلال اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الأمن الدولي لمناقشة الأوضاع في إدلب السورية، إلى إنهاء التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا فورا.
وزير المالية يدين استهداف العدوان لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي بمحافظة إب
أدان وزير المالية الدكتور رشيد ابولحوم استهداف تحالف العدوان الأمريكي السعودي لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي في محافظة إب .
الكرامة يفوز على الأخوه و يتوج بلقب البطولة الرمضانية للكرة الطائرة
توج فريق الكرامة بلقب البطولة الرمضانية الرابعة للكرة الطائرة والتي نظمها نادي الشرطة بالتنسيق مع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
قائد الجيش الايراني يتوعد الولايات المتحدة بالرد إذا ارتكبت أي خطأ استراتيجي
زيارات تفقدية لعدد من الجرحى في الرجم بالمحويت
فرع هيئة الزكاة بذمار يتكفل بدعم المطعم الخيري بمدينة ذمار
إعلام مأرب يدي مجزرة العدوان بحي الرقاص واستهداف المؤسسات الإعلامية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Capital Sanaa's Media condemns targeting of building of Ministry of Information in capital Sanaa
[18/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 18 (Saba) - The office of Information in the capital Sanaa and the Yemeni News Agency Saturday condemned the attack by the US-saudi aggression coalition Thursday on the building of Ministry of Information, the house of President of the Yemen Media Union Abdullah Sabri, as well as houses of citizens in the neighborhood of Rqas, which killed dozens of martyrs and wounded.

In a joint statement, they stressed that targeting the systematic and deliberate aggression of various media outlets and its symbols is aimed at obscuring the media against the truth of grievance of the Yemeni people, the war of genocide and war crimes committed by the aggression coalition led by the US, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

They pointed out that the targeting of the Ministry of Information and the President of the Yemen Media Union with a series of raids reflects the defeatist spirit of the countries of aggression and their failure and helplessness in front of the achievements of the National Media Front victories on the local, Arab and international media level.

The statement pointed out that these massacres against civilians and the targeting of the aggression coalition of densely populated neighborhoods of the capital's capital prove to the world, day after day, the extent of brutality, arrogance and criminality of the forces of the aggression coalition and their crimes of genocide against the Yemeni people for the fifth consecutive year.

The statement carried the United Nations, the international community and the Security Council full legal, humanitarian and moral responsibility to all the crimes of the coalition of aggression committed against the oppressed Yemeni people.



AA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
