Capital Sanaa's Media condemns targeting of building of Ministry of Information in capital Sanaa SANAA, May 18 (Saba) - The office of Information in the capital Sanaa and the Yemeni News Agency Saturday condemned the attack by the US-saudi aggression coalition Thursday on the building of Ministry of Information, the house of President of the Yemen Media Union Abdullah Sabri, as well as houses of citizens in the neighborhood of Rqas, which killed dozens of martyrs and wounded.



In a joint statement, they stressed that targeting the systematic and deliberate aggression of various media outlets and its symbols is aimed at obscuring the media against the truth of grievance of the Yemeni people, the war of genocide and war crimes committed by the aggression coalition led by the US, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.



They pointed out that the targeting of the Ministry of Information and the President of the Yemen Media Union with a series of raids reflects the defeatist spirit of the countries of aggression and their failure and helplessness in front of the achievements of the National Media Front victories on the local, Arab and international media level.



The statement pointed out that these massacres against civilians and the targeting of the aggression coalition of densely populated neighborhoods of the capital's capital prove to the world, day after day, the extent of brutality, arrogance and criminality of the forces of the aggression coalition and their crimes of genocide against the Yemeni people for the fifth consecutive year.



The statement carried the United Nations, the international community and the Security Council full legal, humanitarian and moral responsibility to all the crimes of the coalition of aggression committed against the oppressed Yemeni people.







Saba [18/مايو/2019]Saba