House of Representatives strongly condemns crimes of US-saudi coalition against civilians in capital SANAA, May 18 (Saba) - The House of Representatives Saturday strongly condemned the continuation of the US-saudi aggression coalition in committing the terrible crimes against the people of Yemen for the fifth consecutive year, the latest of which was the crime of targeting a residential neighborhood at the intersection of Rabat and Ragas streets in the capital Sanaa.



In a statement issued by the House, it condemned the targeting by the Saudi-led coalition to the Ministry of Information building and the damage it caused to it, as well as to the home of the president of the Yemeni Media Union and to a number of civilians in Sanaa.





The House blamed the international community, represented by the United Nations, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council for the crimes as a result of the silence applied to the daily war crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition.



The House of Representatives affirmed that the continued bombing by the aggression countries of the roads, bridges, markets, houses of citizens and the infrastructure of Yemen reflects the continued arrogance and blindness of the Saudi aggression .





AA

Saba [18/مايو/2019]Saba