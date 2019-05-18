ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 18 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:10:04م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يصدر قراراً بتعيين أعضاء في مجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (103) لسنة 2019م بتعيين الآتية أسماؤهم أعضاء في مجلس الشورى:
دعوة ايرانية في مجلس الأمن لإنهاء الوجود الأمريكي العسكري في سوريا فورا
دعا ممثل إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة، مجيد تخت روانجي، خلال اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الأمن الدولي لمناقشة الأوضاع في إدلب السورية، إلى إنهاء التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا فورا.
وزير المالية يدين استهداف العدوان لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي بمحافظة إب
أدان وزير المالية الدكتور رشيد ابولحوم استهداف تحالف العدوان الأمريكي السعودي لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي في محافظة إب .
الكرامة يفوز على الأخوه و يتوج بلقب البطولة الرمضانية للكرة الطائرة
توج فريق الكرامة بلقب البطولة الرمضانية الرابعة للكرة الطائرة والتي نظمها نادي الشرطة بالتنسيق مع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
آخر الأخبار:
قائد الجيش الايراني يتوعد الولايات المتحدة بالرد إذا ارتكبت أي خطأ استراتيجي
زيارات تفقدية لعدد من الجرحى في الرجم بالمحويت
فرع هيئة الزكاة بذمار يتكفل بدعم المطعم الخيري بمدينة ذمار
إعلام مأرب يدي مجزرة العدوان بحي الرقاص واستهداف المؤسسات الإعلامية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
House of Representatives strongly condemns crimes of US-saudi coalition against civilians in capital
[18/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 18 (Saba) - The House of Representatives Saturday strongly condemned the continuation of the US-saudi aggression coalition in committing the terrible crimes against the people of Yemen for the fifth consecutive year, the latest of which was the crime of targeting a residential neighborhood at the intersection of Rabat and Ragas streets in the capital Sanaa.

In a statement issued by the House, it condemned the targeting by the Saudi-led coalition to the Ministry of Information building and the damage it caused to it, as well as to the home of the president of the Yemeni Media Union and to a number of civilians in Sanaa.


The House blamed the international community, represented by the United Nations, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council for the crimes as a result of the silence applied to the daily war crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition.

The House of Representatives affirmed that the continued bombing by the aggression countries of the roads, bridges, markets, houses of citizens and the infrastructure of Yemen reflects the continued arrogance and blindness of the Saudi aggression .


AA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان مستمرة في خرق اتفاق الحديدة وغارات للطيران على عدة محافظات
[18/مايو/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة أكثر من 86 مواطناً في جرائم جديدة لطيران العدوان ومرتزقته
[17/مايو/2019]
وزارة الصحة: 77 شهيداً وجريحاُ حصيلة غارات طيران العدوان بالعاصمة صنعاء
[16/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية حرض
[15/مايو/2019]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات واستمرار خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[15/مايو/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by