President of SPC issues decree appointing two members of the Shura Council SANAA, May 18 Saba) - The decree of President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat No. 104 for the year 2019 was issued ٍSaturday, appointing Dr. Abdo al-Faqih and Sheikh Nasser alKalbi as members in the Shura Council.





Saba [18/مايو/2019]Saba