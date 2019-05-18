Leader of Revolution: Worst criminal record in world belongs to coalition's states, especially Saudi SANAA, May 18 (Saba) - The leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Bin Badr al-Deen al-Houthi, of Friday said that the ongoing crimes of the US-saudi aggression coalition will not break the will of the Yemeni people, who determined to continue their withstand.



The leader of the revolution said, in a lecture gaven at evening, expressed the hope that the impact of the crime, committed by the coalition in the capital Sanaa Thursday, on the steadfastness of people will motive them to support the war-fronts with fighters and money to deter aggression.



He stressed that the worst criminal record in the world today belongs to the coalition aggression states, in forefront of which the Saudi Arabia.



In this context, the Sayyed al-Houthi expressed his condolences to the families of martyrs of the crime of the Saudi-American aggression in the capital Sanaa.







