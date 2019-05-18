ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 18 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:10:04م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يصدر قراراً بتعيين أعضاء في مجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (103) لسنة 2019م بتعيين الآتية أسماؤهم أعضاء في مجلس الشورى:
دعوة ايرانية في مجلس الأمن لإنهاء الوجود الأمريكي العسكري في سوريا فورا
دعا ممثل إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة، مجيد تخت روانجي، خلال اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الأمن الدولي لمناقشة الأوضاع في إدلب السورية، إلى إنهاء التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا فورا.
وزير المالية يدين استهداف العدوان لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي بمحافظة إب
أدان وزير المالية الدكتور رشيد ابولحوم استهداف تحالف العدوان الأمريكي السعودي لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي في محافظة إب .
الكرامة يفوز على الأخوه و يتوج بلقب البطولة الرمضانية للكرة الطائرة
توج فريق الكرامة بلقب البطولة الرمضانية الرابعة للكرة الطائرة والتي نظمها نادي الشرطة بالتنسيق مع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
قائد الجيش الايراني يتوعد الولايات المتحدة بالرد إذا ارتكبت أي خطأ استراتيجي
زيارات تفقدية لعدد من الجرحى في الرجم بالمحويت
فرع هيئة الزكاة بذمار يتكفل بدعم المطعم الخيري بمدينة ذمار
إعلام مأرب يدي مجزرة العدوان بحي الرقاص واستهداف المؤسسات الإعلامية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Leader of Revolution: Worst criminal record in world belongs to coalition's states, especially Saudi
[18/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 18 (Saba) - The leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Bin Badr al-Deen al-Houthi, of Friday said that the ongoing crimes of the US-saudi aggression coalition will not break the will of the Yemeni people, who determined to continue their withstand.

The leader of the revolution said, in a lecture gaven at evening, expressed the hope that the impact of the crime, committed by the coalition in the capital Sanaa Thursday, on the steadfastness of people will motive them to support the war-fronts with fighters and money to deter aggression.

He stressed that the worst criminal record in the world today belongs to the coalition aggression states, in forefront of which the Saudi Arabia.

In this context, the Sayyed al-Houthi expressed his condolences to the families of martyrs of the crime of the Saudi-American aggression in the capital Sanaa.



AA
