آخر تحديث: السبت، 18 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 03:17:46م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يصدر قراراً بتعيين أعضاء في مجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (103) لسنة 2019م بتعيين الآتية أسماؤهم أعضاء في مجلس الشورى: ـ م. عبدالسلام عبدالعزيز محمد النهاري. ـ د. عبدالفتاح قاسم الجنيد. ـ عبدالحكيم عبدالتواب اسماعيل الأموي . ـ عبدالواسع سعيد البركاني.
أكثر من 200 ألف مصلٍ يؤدون صلاة الجمعة الثانية في رحاب الاقصى المبارك
أدى أكثر من 200 ألف مصلٍ من مدينة القدس المحتلة وكافة مناطق فلسطين المحتلة ممن تزيد أعمار الرجال عن الـ 40 عاماً صلاة الجمعة الثانية من شهر رمضان الفضيل اليوم في رحاب المسجد الأقصى المبارك .
وزير المالية يدين استهداف العدوان لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي بمحافظة إب
أدان وزير المالية الدكتور رشيد ابولحوم استهداف تحالف العدوان الأمريكي السعودي لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي في محافظة إب .
الكرامة يفوز على الأخوه و يتوج بلقب البطولة الرمضانية للكرة الطائرة
توج فريق الكرامة بلقب البطولة الرمضانية الرابعة للكرة الطائرة والتي نظمها نادي الشرطة بالتنسيق مع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
آخر الأخبار:
الولايات المتحدة تلغي الرسوم الجمركية على الصلب والألمينيوم مع كندا والمكسيك
الأرصاد يتوقع استمرار حالة عدم استقرار الأجواء وهطول أمطار متفاوتة الشدة
الصحة : خروج 92 الى 95 % من الأجهزة الطبية عن الخدمة بالمستشفيات
إصابة مواطن فلسطيني برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق خان يونس
  Local
Media condemns targeting of Ministry of Information , President of Union of Media in Sanaa
[18/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 18 (Saba) - Information Office and Saba news agency on Saturday condemned targeting the aggression' warplanes  on the Ministry of Information and the home of the President of the Union of Yemeni journalists Abdullah Sabri and civilians' houses in the neighborhood of Rqas in the capital Sanaa which left dozens of citizens were killed and injured .


The statement bears the United Nations, the international community and the Security Council full legal, humanitarian and moral responsibility all crimes of aggression against Yemen.


Amal



saba
