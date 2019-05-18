Media condemns targeting of Ministry of Information , President of Union of Media in Sanaa

[18/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 18 (Saba) - Information Office and Saba news agency on Saturday condemned targeting the aggression' warplanes on the Ministry of Information and the home of the President of the Union of Yemeni journalists Abdullah Sabri and civilians' houses in the neighborhood of Rqas in the capital Sanaa which left dozens of citizens were killed and injured .

The statement bears the United Nations, the international community and the Security Council full legal, humanitarian and moral responsibility all crimes of aggression against Yemen.

