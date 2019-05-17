Army inflicts heavy losses on Saudi-led coalition over last hours : Report PROVINCES, May 18 (Saba) – The army, supported by popular forces, over the last 24 hours inflicted on the forces of US-saudi aggression coalition heavy losses in several attacks launched on various war-fronts, a military official on Friday told Saba.



The official affirmed that the army attacked sites and hilltops of mercenaries in Talaa front, Najran province.



The official affirmed that the army secured a hilltop in the area killing and injuring tens of mercenaries and destroying an enemy military vehicle.



Tens of mercenaries were killed and injured when the artillery force shelled their gatherings and military vehicles in Hammad military site, he said, adding that the army destroyed an armored fighting vehicle using a guided rocket in the same area and another one off Sudis, killing those, who were aboard.



The army attacked enemy sites east of Doud mount in Jizan killing and injuring scores of the mercenaries and launched a Zilzal-1 missile at gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Al-Salab military camp, east of Jalah military center, he said.



In Hajjah, the army repelled an infiltration by mercenaries east of Nar mount which last for hours killing and wounding tens of them and another attempt in Hayran, he said, affirming that the artillery force shelled their gatherings in the area leaving huge losses in their ranks.



The army stormed sites of mercenaries in Masloub district, Jawf province, killing and wounding tens, he said, adding that the army shelled gatherings of mercenaries in Bayda province, the official added, affirming that the artillery and rocketry force shelled gatherings of mercenaries in Qanya.





