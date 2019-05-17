ابحث عن:
السبت، 18 - مايو - 2019
قائد الثورة: أسوأ رصيد إجرامي في العالم هو لتحالف العدوان وعلى رأسه السعودية
قال قائد الثورة السيد عبدالملك بدرالدين الحوثي إن جرائم العدوان المستمرة لن تكسر إرادة الشعب اليمني وهو مصمم على الصمود.
أكثر من 200 ألف مصلٍ يؤدون صلاة الجمعة الثانية في رحاب الاقصى المبارك
أدى أكثر من 200 ألف مصلٍ من مدينة القدس المحتلة وكافة مناطق فلسطين المحتلة ممن تزيد أعمار الرجال عن الـ 40 عاماً صلاة الجمعة الثانية من شهر رمضان الفضيل اليوم في رحاب المسجد الأقصى المبارك .
تراجع اسعار النفط بسبب مخاوف بشأن الإمدادات من الشرق الأوسط
تراجعت أسعار النفط يوم الجمعة متضررة من مخاوف بشأن الطلب وسط مواجهة في محادثات التجارة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، لكن الخامين القياسيين ينهيان الأسبوع على مكاسب بدعم من تهديد متزايد للشحنات في الشرق الأوسط بسبب التوترات السياسية بين أمريكا وإيران.
الكرامة يفوز على الأخوه و يتوج بلقب البطولة الرمضانية للكرة الطائرة
توج فريق الكرامة بلقب البطولة الرمضانية الرابعة للكرة الطائرة والتي نظمها نادي الشرطة بالتنسيق مع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
أمسية رمضانية بإب تدين جريمة العدوان بحق المدنيين بالعاصمة صنعاء
المدن التاريخية تدين استهداف العدوان للتجمعات السكنية بصنعاء
قبائل جبل المحويت تدين جريمة العدوان بحي الرقاص
رابطة الصحافة القومية تدين استهداف مدنيين في العاصمة صنعاء
Army inflicts heavy losses on Saudi-led coalition over last hours : Report
[18/مايو/2019]
PROVINCES, May 18 (Saba) – The army, supported by popular forces, over the last 24 hours inflicted on the forces of US-saudi aggression coalition heavy losses in several attacks launched on various war-fronts, a military official on Friday told Saba.

The official affirmed that the army attacked sites and hilltops of mercenaries in Talaa front, Najran province.

The official affirmed that the army secured a hilltop in the area killing and injuring tens of mercenaries and destroying an enemy military vehicle.

Tens of mercenaries were killed and injured when the artillery force shelled their gatherings and military vehicles in Hammad military site, he said, adding that the army destroyed an armored fighting vehicle using a guided rocket in the same area and another one off Sudis, killing those, who were aboard.

The army attacked enemy sites east of Doud mount in Jizan killing and injuring scores of the mercenaries and launched a Zilzal-1 missile at gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Al-Salab military camp, east of Jalah military center, he said.

In Hajjah, the army repelled an infiltration by mercenaries east of Nar mount which last for hours killing and wounding tens of them and another attempt in Hayran, he said, affirming that the artillery force shelled their gatherings in the area leaving huge losses in their ranks.

The army stormed sites of mercenaries in Masloub district, Jawf province, killing and wounding tens, he said, adding that the army shelled gatherings of mercenaries in Bayda province, the official added, affirming that the artillery and rocketry force shelled gatherings of mercenaries in Qanya.


AA

Saba
استشهاد وإصابة أكثر من 86 مواطناً في جرائم جديدة لطيران العدوان ومرتزقته
[17/مايو/2019]
وزارة الصحة: 77 شهيداً وجريحاُ حصيلة غارات طيران العدوان بالعاصمة صنعاء
[16/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية حرض
[15/مايو/2019]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات واستمرار خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على حطام الطائرة التجسسية
[15/مايو/2019]
