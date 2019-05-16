ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 17 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 03:15:23ص
وزارة الصحة: 77 شهيداً وجريحاُ حصيلة غارات طيران العدوان بالعاصمة صنعاء
أعلنت وزارة الصحة العامة والسكان ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا غارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في حي الرقاص السكني بالعاصمة صنعاء إلى 77 شهيدا وجريحا.
وزير الخارجية الإيراني : لن نجري أي مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة
أكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف عزم بلاده عدم اجراء أي مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، في ضوء التطورات التي تشهدها منطقة الخليج، خاصة الحشد العسكري الذي تقوم به الولايات المتحدة في المنطقة .
اختتام المشاورات بالعاصمة الأردنية حول البنود الاقتصادية لاتفاق الحديدة
اختتمت المشاورات بالعاصمة الأردنية عمان التي استمرت خلال الفترة من 14 إلى 16 مايو الجاري لمناقشة الجانب الاقتصادي لاتفاق الحديدة، الذي ينص على توريد إيرادات موانئ الحديدة مقابل صرف مرتبات كل موظفي الجمهورية اليمنية.
إنطلاق بطولة الشعب الرمضانية الثانية لكرة القدم بصنعاء
انطلقت بصنعاء اليوم بطولة الشعب الرمضانية الثانية لكرة القدم، والتي ينظمها مؤسسة الشعب الاجتماعية للتنمية.
وزارة الاتصالات تصدر بياناً بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للاتصالات
الملتقى الإسلامي يدين جريمة استهداف حي الرقاص بصنعاء
منظمة إعلاميين تدين استهداف العدوان لوزارة الإعلام ورئيس اتحاد الإعلاميين
منتدى الاقتصاد والمال يطالب بمحاكمة مرتكبي جريمة حي الرقاص بصنعاء
HRM condemns aggression's airstrikes on citizens in Sanaa
[17/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 17 (Saba) – Human Rights Ministry (HRM) in the National Salvation Government condemned in the strongest terms Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on civilians’ homes in al-Raqas neighborhood in the capital Sanaa on Thursday morning, killing six civilians and wounding 71 others, including women and children.


The Ministry considered, in a statement, the coalition attack on the residential areas is a war crime that requires international criminal prosecution for all those who participated in committing it and bringing them to the international judiciary as war criminals.


The statement called for formation of an international commission to investigate all crimes and violations committed against civilians in Yemen.


In its statement, the Ministry also held those countries providing the aggression coalition with arms, primarily the United States of America, Britain and France, responsible for committing such crimes.


The statement called upon free peoples of the world and local and international organizations to condemn, document and report the crimes of the aggression coalition to expose its barbarity and criminality.



