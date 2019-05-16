HRM condemns aggression's airstrikes on citizens in Sanaa

[17/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 17 (Saba) – Human Rights Ministry (HRM) in the National Salvation Government condemned in the strongest terms Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on civilians’ homes in al-Raqas neighborhood in the capital Sanaa on Thursday morning, killing six civilians and wounding 71 others, including women and children.

The Ministry considered, in a statement, the coalition attack on the residential areas is a war crime that requires international criminal prosecution for all those who participated in committing it and bringing them to the international judiciary as war criminals.

The statement called for formation of an international commission to investigate all crimes and violations committed against civilians in Yemen.

In its statement, the Ministry also held those countries providing the aggression coalition with arms, primarily the United States of America, Britain and France, responsible for committing such crimes.

The statement called upon free peoples of the world and local and international organizations to condemn, document and report the crimes of the aggression coalition to expose its barbarity and criminality.

