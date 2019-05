77 martyrs and wounded by Saudi' airstrikes on Sanaa: HM

[17/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 16 (Saba) - The Ministry of Public Health and Population on Thursday announced the raising of martyrs and wounded to seventy-seven in residential area in the capital Sanaa by the US-Saudi aggression airstrikes.

He said , there six citizens were killed among them four children frome one family and two men while, seventy-two were injured including twenty-seven child, seventeen women and twenty-seven men.

Amal

saba