آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 17 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 03:15:23ص
وزارة الصحة: 77 شهيداً وجريحاُ حصيلة غارات طيران العدوان بالعاصمة صنعاء
أعلنت وزارة الصحة العامة والسكان ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا غارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في حي الرقاص السكني بالعاصمة صنعاء إلى 77 شهيدا وجريحا.
وزير الخارجية الإيراني : لن نجري أي مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة
أكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف عزم بلاده عدم اجراء أي مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، في ضوء التطورات التي تشهدها منطقة الخليج، خاصة الحشد العسكري الذي تقوم به الولايات المتحدة في المنطقة .
اختتام المشاورات بالعاصمة الأردنية حول البنود الاقتصادية لاتفاق الحديدة
اختتمت المشاورات بالعاصمة الأردنية عمان التي استمرت خلال الفترة من 14 إلى 16 مايو الجاري لمناقشة الجانب الاقتصادي لاتفاق الحديدة، الذي ينص على توريد إيرادات موانئ الحديدة مقابل صرف مرتبات كل موظفي الجمهورية اليمنية.
إنطلاق بطولة الشعب الرمضانية الثانية لكرة القدم بصنعاء
انطلقت بصنعاء اليوم بطولة الشعب الرمضانية الثانية لكرة القدم، والتي ينظمها مؤسسة الشعب الاجتماعية للتنمية.
وزارة الاتصالات تصدر بياناً بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للاتصالات
الملتقى الإسلامي يدين جريمة استهداف حي الرقاص بصنعاء
منظمة إعلاميين تدين استهداف العدوان لوزارة الإعلام ورئيس اتحاد الإعلاميين
منتدى الاقتصاد والمال يطالب بمحاكمة مرتكبي جريمة حي الرقاص بصنعاء
Information Minister condemns the crimes of aggression
[16/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 16 (Saba)- The Information Minister Taifallah al-Sami on Thursday condemned the crimes of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition  against one of the building of ministry which causing huge damaged.


Also he condemned the aggression airstrike to the home of the President of the Union of Yemeni Journalists Abdullah Sabri and the citizens' houses which killed more than 60 martyrs and wounded.


He called on the media, Arab and international media associations and international organizations concerned with the protection of journalists.


Amal



saba
وزارة الصحة: 77 شهيداً وجريحاُ حصيلة غارات طيران العدوان بالعاصمة صنعاء
