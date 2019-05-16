Information Minister condemns the crimes of aggression

SANAA, May 16 (Saba)- The Information Minister Taifallah al-Sami on Thursday condemned the crimes of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition against one of the building of ministry which causing huge damaged.

Also he condemned the aggression airstrike to the home of the President of the Union of Yemeni Journalists Abdullah Sabri and the citizens' houses which killed more than 60 martyrs and wounded.

He called on the media, Arab and international media associations and international organizations concerned with the protection of journalists.

