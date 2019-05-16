60 citizens killed, injured with Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa

SANAA, May 16 (Saba) – Sixty citizens were killed and injured in the early morning in Thursday when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalitions' warplanes hit residential areas in the capital Sanaa, a military official told Saba.

The Saudi ' airstrikes targeted in the early morning residential areas in the intersection of the streets Rabat and Rqas in Sanaa causing six citizens were killed among them four children and 54 citizens were injured as a preliminary result.

The source point that among the injured two women have Russian nationality.

The aggression series of air raids hit many areas, a raid on a building belonging to the Ministry of Information, three airstrikes on Atan camp and the other two air raids on Nahdeen camp.

While the US-Saudi aggression coalition waged three air raids on Naqm camp and two air raids behind the Embassy of the State of Qatar and raid on garden September 21.

A woman killed when the coalition targeted two air raids on Baut Daher in Bani Harith district.

Meanwhile, the aggression' warplanes launched eight air raids on Freijah and Samah camps in Arhab district, and a raid on camp Arqub in Khawlan district.

