ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 17 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 03:15:23ص
وزارة الصحة: 77 شهيداً وجريحاُ حصيلة غارات طيران العدوان بالعاصمة صنعاء
أعلنت وزارة الصحة العامة والسكان ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا غارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في حي الرقاص السكني بالعاصمة صنعاء إلى 77 شهيدا وجريحا.
وزير الخارجية الإيراني : لن نجري أي مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة
أكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف عزم بلاده عدم اجراء أي مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، في ضوء التطورات التي تشهدها منطقة الخليج، خاصة الحشد العسكري الذي تقوم به الولايات المتحدة في المنطقة .
اختتام المشاورات بالعاصمة الأردنية حول البنود الاقتصادية لاتفاق الحديدة
اختتمت المشاورات بالعاصمة الأردنية عمان التي استمرت خلال الفترة من 14 إلى 16 مايو الجاري لمناقشة الجانب الاقتصادي لاتفاق الحديدة، الذي ينص على توريد إيرادات موانئ الحديدة مقابل صرف مرتبات كل موظفي الجمهورية اليمنية.
إنطلاق بطولة الشعب الرمضانية الثانية لكرة القدم بصنعاء
انطلقت بصنعاء اليوم بطولة الشعب الرمضانية الثانية لكرة القدم، والتي ينظمها مؤسسة الشعب الاجتماعية للتنمية.
آخر الأخبار:
وزارة الاتصالات تصدر بياناً بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للاتصالات
الملتقى الإسلامي يدين جريمة استهداف حي الرقاص بصنعاء
منظمة إعلاميين تدين استهداف العدوان لوزارة الإعلام ورئيس اتحاد الإعلاميين
منتدى الاقتصاد والمال يطالب بمحاكمة مرتكبي جريمة حي الرقاص بصنعاء
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
60 citizens killed, injured with Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa
[16/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 16 (Saba) – Sixty citizens were killed and injured in the early morning in Thursday when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalitions' warplanes hit residential areas  in the capital Sanaa, a military official told Saba.


The Saudi ' airstrikes targeted in the early morning residential areas in the intersection of the streets Rabat and Rqas in Sanaa causing six citizens were killed among them four children and 54 citizens were injured as a preliminary result.


 The source point that among the injured two women have Russian nationality.


The aggression series of air raids hit many areas, a raid on a building belonging to the Ministry of Information, three airstrikes on Atan camp and the other two air raids on Nahdeen camp.


While the US-Saudi aggression coalition waged three air raids on Naqm camp and two air raids behind the Embassy of the State of Qatar and raid on garden September 21.


A woman killed when the coalition targeted two air raids on Baut Daher in Bani Harith district.


Meanwhile, the aggression' warplanes launched eight  air raids on Freijah and Samah camps in Arhab district, and a raid on camp Arqub in Khawlan district.


Amal


  



saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وزارة الصحة: 77 شهيداً وجريحاُ حصيلة غارات طيران العدوان بالعاصمة صنعاء
[16/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية حرض
[15/مايو/2019]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات واستمرار خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على حطام الطائرة التجسسية
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 17 غارة على مديرية عبس في حجة
[14/مايو/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by