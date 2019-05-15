Army kills, injures tens of Saudi-led mercenaries, destroys military vehicle in Jizan

JIZAN, May 15 (Saba) – The army, supported by popular forces, Tuesday killed and wounded tens of US-saudi aggression coalition’s mercenaries and destroyed a military vehicle belonging to the enemy force during several attacks launched in Jizan province, a military official told Saba.





The official affirmed that the army repelled an infiltration attempt off Qais mount and inflicted on the enemy forces heavy losses.



The official added that the army destroyed a military vehicle belonging to the mercenaries using a guided rocket in the Hajlah Saudi military site.





