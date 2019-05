Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Army attacks sites of Saudi-led mercenaries, kills tens NAJRAN, May 15 (Saba) - The army supported by popular forces, Tuesday killed and injured tens of the US-saudi aggression coalition’s mercenaries in Najran province, a military official told Saba.



The official affirmed that happened during an attack launched on the enemy sites off Sudis, where the army also inflicted on the enemy forces heavy material losses.





Amal/AA



