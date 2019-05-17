Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Army foils 3 saudi-led infiltration attempt in Najran, kills tens of mercenaries NAJRAN, May 15 (Saba) – The army, supported by popular forces, on Tuesday foiled three coalition-led infiltration attempts in Najran province, a military official told Saba.



The official added that the army killed and wounded tens of the US-saudi aggression coalition’s mercenaries during two failed infiltration off Sudis, while another attempt were foiled in Shourfa, adding that the fighters of army managed to destroying three military vehicles during that foiled attempts.





Amal/AA

Saba [15/مايو/2019]Saba المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)