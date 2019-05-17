ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 17 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 09:27:29م
قيادة وكالة سبأ تطمئن على صحة رئيس اتحاد الإعلاميين اليمنيين
زار رئيس مجلس إدارة وكالة الأنباء اليمنية سبأ محمد يحيى المنصور ونائب رئيس مجلس الإدارة محمد عبد القدوس الشرعي، رئيس اتحاد الإعلاميين اليمنيين عبد الله صبري الذي يرقد حاليا في المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.
أكثر من 200 ألف مصلٍ يؤدون صلاة الجمعة الثانية في رحاب الاقصى المبارك
أدى أكثر من 200 ألف مصلٍ من مدينة القدس المحتلة وكافة مناطق فلسطين المحتلة ممن تزيد أعمار الرجال عن الـ 40 عاماً صلاة الجمعة الثانية من شهر رمضان الفضيل اليوم في رحاب المسجد الأقصى المبارك .
اختتام المشاورات بالعاصمة الأردنية حول البنود الاقتصادية لاتفاق الحديدة
اختتمت المشاورات بالعاصمة الأردنية عمان التي استمرت خلال الفترة من 14 إلى 16 مايو الجاري لمناقشة الجانب الاقتصادي لاتفاق الحديدة، الذي ينص على توريد إيرادات موانئ الحديدة مقابل صرف مرتبات كل موظفي الجمهورية اليمنية.
الكرامة يفوز على الأخوه و يتوج بلقب البطولة الرمضانية للكرة الطائرة
توج فريق الكرامة بلقب البطولة الرمضانية الرابعة للكرة الطائرة والتي نظمها نادي الشرطة بالتنسيق مع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
تكريم فريق وزارة الاتصالات بكأس اليوم العالمي للاتصالات
الصين تؤكد دعمها لإيران في وجه التصعيد الامريكي في الخليج
اختتام مسابقة القرآن الكريم وبدء المسابقة الثقافية ضمن النشاط الرمضاني بالنادي الأهلي بصنعاء
أمسية لقبائل عنبر بالمحويت تدين جريمة حي الرقاص بالعاصمة صنعاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army foils 3 saudi-led infiltration attempt in Najran, kills tens of mercenaries
[15/مايو/2019]
NAJRAN, May 15 (Saba) – The army, supported by popular forces, on Tuesday foiled three coalition-led infiltration attempts in Najran province, a military official told Saba.

The official added that the army killed and wounded tens of the US-saudi aggression coalition’s mercenaries during two failed infiltration off Sudis, while another attempt were foiled in Shourfa, adding that the fighters of army managed to destroying three military vehicles during that foiled attempts.


 Amal/AA

Saba
