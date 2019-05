Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Air defenses down coalition-led reconnaissance aircraft south of capital Sanaa SANAA, May 15 (Saba) – The air defenses of army, supported by popular forces, on Tuesday downed Saudi-led reconnaissance aircraft south of the capital Sanaa, a military official told Saba.



The reconnaissance aircraft MQ1, made in US, was downed in Bayt Bous area, the official added.





Amal/AA





Saba [15/مايو/2019]Saba