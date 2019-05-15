Al-Yarmouk, Ahly Sanaa teams win over competitors in Sanaa adult football tournament

SANAA, 14 May (Saba) - Al-Yarmouk team on Monday won over Al-Oroba with 6 goals against a goal in the match played at evening in the framework of second round of the adult football tournament organized by the Wahda Sanaa Club in the capital Sanaa.



Furthermore, Ahly Sanaa won in the tournament, organized within the framework of the third Ramadan Forum, over Shourta team with five goals.





With this victory, Ahly team raised their score to 4 points against one point for the Shourta.





AA



[14/مايو/2019]Saba