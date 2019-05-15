Palestine Foreign Ministry : Palestine people are committed to establishment of its independent state Al-QUDS, May 14 (Saba) - The Palestinian Foreign Ministry Tuesday reiterated the Palestinian people's adherence to their national rights, especially the right of return and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967 with East Al-Quds "Jerusalem" as its capital.





"The revival of the Palestinian people to commemorate the Nakba reflects their insistence on dropping the so-called" Deal of the Century "and confronting the catastrophic consequences of US President Donald Trump's decisions and his biased positions towards the Israeli occupation and what is being hidden, including a major plot to liquidate the Palestinian cause and remove it from the international agenda.



The Foreign Ministry added that this anniversary comes in the light of the escalation by the occupation of the settlement offensive against the Holy Al-Quds land in particular and the land of the State of Palestine in general and in light of the ongoing unjust siege and repeated bloody attacks on the Palestinians.



The Foreign Ministry referred to the failure of the international community and United Nations institutions, foremost of which is the United Nations Security Council, to implement and ensure the implementation of hundreds of international resolutions on the question of Palestine.



The Foreign Ministry stressed the need to continue to work for obtained the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations and to continue to expose the ongoing crimes of occupation against the Palestinians.







AA



