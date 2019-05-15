ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 16 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:58:50م
استشهاد وإصابة 60 مواطناً بغارات لطيران العدوان على العاصمة صنعاء
استشهد ستة مواطنين وأصيب 54 آخرين بغارات لطيران العدوان الأمريكي السعودي استهدفت صباح اليوم أحياء سكنية في العاصمة صنعاء.
305شهداء و17 ألف مصاب ضحايا اعتداء الاحتلال الاسرائيلي على مسيرات العودة
قالت وزارة الصحة في غزة ان اجمالي ضحايا اعتداء قوات الإحتلال الإسرائيلي على المشاركين في مسيرات العودة وكسر الحصار السلمية شرق قطاع غزة منذ الثلاثين من مارس من العام الماضي والى اليوم 305 شهداء والإصابات 17335.
المجلس النرويجي للاجئين يرحب باجتماع عمان بشأن دفع رواتب الموظفين
رحب المجلس النرويجي للاجئين، بالمحادثات الجارية بين الأطراف اليمنية بخصوص عائدات الموانئ ودفع رواتب موظفي القطاع العام.
مانشستر سيتي مهدد بالاستبعاد من دوري أبطال أوروبا
بات فريق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي مهددًا بالحرمان من المشاركة في المسابقات الأوروبية، في ظل اتهامه بتجاوز قواعد اللعب المالي النظيف.
آخر الأخبار:
اتحاد الإعلاميين يدين استهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل رئيس الاتحاد
رئيس مجلس النواب يتلقى برقية تهنئة من نظيره السوري
فوز السدين والمعهد الحديث ورصابة والنهضة في بطولة 22 مايو بذمار
عمليات عسكرية تستهدف مواقع مرتزقة جيش العدو السعودي
  International
Palestine Foreign Ministry : Palestine people are committed to establishment of its independent state
[14/مايو/2019]
Al-QUDS, May 14 (Saba) - The Palestinian Foreign Ministry Tuesday reiterated the Palestinian people's adherence to their national rights, especially the right of return and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967 with East Al-Quds "Jerusalem" as its capital.


"The revival of the Palestinian people to commemorate the Nakba reflects their insistence on dropping the so-called" Deal of the Century "and confronting the catastrophic consequences of US President Donald Trump's decisions and his biased positions towards the Israeli occupation and what is being hidden, including a major plot to liquidate the Palestinian cause and remove it from the international agenda.

The Foreign Ministry added that this anniversary comes in the light of the escalation by the occupation of the settlement offensive against the Holy Al-Quds land  in particular and the land of the State of Palestine in general and in light of the ongoing unjust siege and repeated bloody attacks on the Palestinians.

The Foreign Ministry referred to the failure of the international community and United Nations institutions, foremost of which is the United Nations Security Council, to implement and ensure the implementation of hundreds of international resolutions on the question of Palestine.

The Foreign Ministry stressed the need to continue to work for obtained the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations and to continue to expose the ongoing crimes of occupation against the Palestinians.



AA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية حرض
[15/مايو/2019]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات واستمرار خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على حطام الطائرة التجسسية
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 17 غارة على مديرية عبس في حجة
[14/مايو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة يكثفون خروقاتهم لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[14/مايو/2019]
