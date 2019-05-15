ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 16 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:58:50م
استشهاد وإصابة 60 مواطناً بغارات لطيران العدوان على العاصمة صنعاء
استشهد ستة مواطنين وأصيب 54 آخرين بغارات لطيران العدوان الأمريكي السعودي استهدفت صباح اليوم أحياء سكنية في العاصمة صنعاء.
305شهداء و17 ألف مصاب ضحايا اعتداء الاحتلال الاسرائيلي على مسيرات العودة
قالت وزارة الصحة في غزة ان اجمالي ضحايا اعتداء قوات الإحتلال الإسرائيلي على المشاركين في مسيرات العودة وكسر الحصار السلمية شرق قطاع غزة منذ الثلاثين من مارس من العام الماضي والى اليوم 305 شهداء والإصابات 17335.
المجلس النرويجي للاجئين يرحب باجتماع عمان بشأن دفع رواتب الموظفين
رحب المجلس النرويجي للاجئين، بالمحادثات الجارية بين الأطراف اليمنية بخصوص عائدات الموانئ ودفع رواتب موظفي القطاع العام.
مانشستر سيتي مهدد بالاستبعاد من دوري أبطال أوروبا
بات فريق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي مهددًا بالحرمان من المشاركة في المسابقات الأوروبية، في ظل اتهامه بتجاوز قواعد اللعب المالي النظيف.
آخر الأخبار:
اتحاد الإعلاميين يدين استهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل رئيس الاتحاد
رئيس مجلس النواب يتلقى برقية تهنئة من نظيره السوري
فوز السدين والمعهد الحديث ورصابة والنهضة في بطولة 22 مايو بذمار
عمليات عسكرية تستهدف مواقع مرتزقة جيش العدو السعودي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist entity is cause of all crises in region
[14/مايو/2019]
TEHRAN, May 14 (Saba) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the international community as a whole is responsible for ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and the city of Al-Quds "Jerusalem".


"On May 14, 1948, the land of Palestine witnessed one of the most painful events in the history of the world, where the Palestinian people no longer know the calm and stability since that day," the ministry said in a statement on Nakba Day.


The statement added that an illegal entity called the Zionist entity is today the main cause of all regional crises and constitutes a real threat to international peace and security.

It added that the establishment of this entity 71 years ago was based on the killing of Palestinians, including innocent women and children, with adherence to pretexts and ideas of racism and expelled the native residents from their homes and land, pointing out that the continuation of the occupation entity in the commission of his crimes comes because of continued US support for them at various levels.

The statement reiterated Iran's solidarity with the aspirations of the Palestinian people, calling on the international community, especially the United Nations, to shoulder its responsibility to end the occupation of Palestinian lands and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, to help the Palestinian people to determine their fate and to end the crimes and violations of the Zionist entity.



AA


Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية حرض
[15/مايو/2019]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات واستمرار خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على حطام الطائرة التجسسية
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 17 غارة على مديرية عبس في حجة
[14/مايو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة يكثفون خروقاتهم لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[14/مايو/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by