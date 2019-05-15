Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist entity is cause of all crises in region TEHRAN, May 14 (Saba) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the international community as a whole is responsible for ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and the city of Al-Quds "Jerusalem".





"On May 14, 1948, the land of Palestine witnessed one of the most painful events in the history of the world, where the Palestinian people no longer know the calm and stability since that day," the ministry said in a statement on Nakba Day.





The statement added that an illegal entity called the Zionist entity is today the main cause of all regional crises and constitutes a real threat to international peace and security.



It added that the establishment of this entity 71 years ago was based on the killing of Palestinians, including innocent women and children, with adherence to pretexts and ideas of racism and expelled the native residents from their homes and land, pointing out that the continuation of the occupation entity in the commission of his crimes comes because of continued US support for them at various levels.



The statement reiterated Iran's solidarity with the aspirations of the Palestinian people, calling on the international community, especially the United Nations, to shoulder its responsibility to end the occupation of Palestinian lands and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, to help the Palestinian people to determine their fate and to end the crimes and violations of the Zionist entity.







AA





Saba [14/مايو/2019]Saba