New scheme for Israeli occupation authorities to establish hundreds of settlement units in Al-Quds AL-QUDS, May 14 (Saba) - The Israeli occupation authorities Tuesday announced a new plan for the establishment of hundreds of settlement units in the occupied city of Al-Quds " Jerusalem".



According to Ma'an news agency, the new plan aims to establish 941 settlement units to expand two settlements on Palestinian land north of occupied Al-Quds.



In the framework of its Judaization and aggressive plans for the displacement of Palestinians, the occupation authorities stepped up settlement operations in the West Bank, especially in the occupied city of Al-Quds, ignoring the international resolutions that confirm the illegitimacy of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories demanding their cessation.





