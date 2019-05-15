ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 16 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:58:50م
استشهاد وإصابة 60 مواطناً بغارات لطيران العدوان على العاصمة صنعاء
استشهد ستة مواطنين وأصيب 54 آخرين بغارات لطيران العدوان الأمريكي السعودي استهدفت صباح اليوم أحياء سكنية في العاصمة صنعاء.
305شهداء و17 ألف مصاب ضحايا اعتداء الاحتلال الاسرائيلي على مسيرات العودة
قالت وزارة الصحة في غزة ان اجمالي ضحايا اعتداء قوات الإحتلال الإسرائيلي على المشاركين في مسيرات العودة وكسر الحصار السلمية شرق قطاع غزة منذ الثلاثين من مارس من العام الماضي والى اليوم 305 شهداء والإصابات 17335.
المجلس النرويجي للاجئين يرحب باجتماع عمان بشأن دفع رواتب الموظفين
رحب المجلس النرويجي للاجئين، بالمحادثات الجارية بين الأطراف اليمنية بخصوص عائدات الموانئ ودفع رواتب موظفي القطاع العام.
مانشستر سيتي مهدد بالاستبعاد من دوري أبطال أوروبا
بات فريق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي مهددًا بالحرمان من المشاركة في المسابقات الأوروبية، في ظل اتهامه بتجاوز قواعد اللعب المالي النظيف.
آخر الأخبار:
اتحاد الإعلاميين يدين استهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل رئيس الاتحاد
رئيس مجلس النواب يتلقى برقية تهنئة من نظيره السوري
فوز السدين والمعهد الحديث ورصابة والنهضة في بطولة 22 مايو بذمار
عمليات عسكرية تستهدف مواقع مرتزقة جيش العدو السعودي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army thanks honorable people, collaborators in region with them in Success Great Air Attack in saudi depth
[14/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 14 (Saba) - The Yemeni armed forces Tuesday confirmed the successfully great operation launched in the "ninth of Ramadan" which targeted vital installations deep inside the Saudi enemy.

The armed forces in Yemen said in a statement obtained by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the military operation, is the largest among the operations launched in the saudi depth since the beginning of US-saudi coalition attack launched on country.

The statement added that this successful military operation was accomplished after careful monitoring and cooperation from the honorable people of those areas, which led to the complete cessation of pumping oil through the pipeline and directly affected the economy of the enemy.

The vital installations of the Saudi enemy were targeted in the provinces of Dawadmi and Afif in Riyadh, read the statement.


The statement added that the attack was carried out by seven aircraft belonging to the Air Force and targeted the two pumping stations in the main oil pipeline 8-7, which connects the area of Rass Al-tnura and Yanbu and pumps three million barrels of oil per day.


"This qualitative operation comes within the framework of the legitimate response to the crimes committed against our dear people, our great country, the continued economic siege and the fulfillment of the promise of  Leader of the Revolution to target vital installations sensitive to the enemy in case the aggression does not stop," the statement added.

The General Command of the Armed Forces affirms the readiness of the armed forces, with all types and formations of combat, to carry out other qualitative operations in the event of continued aggression, crimes and violating by the coalition to the national sovereignty.

The armed forces warn the countries of aggression against the continued siege and starvation of our dear and steadfast people, plundering their wealth and targeting all Yemenis, including state employees, via constantly stopping paying salaries.

The General Command of the Armed Forces also confirms its ability to carry out broader and larger operations in the depth of the countries of US-UAE-saudi coalition aggression, affirming that the solution in the region is to stop the aggression against Yemen.


AA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية حرض
[15/مايو/2019]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات واستمرار خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على حطام الطائرة التجسسية
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 17 غارة على مديرية عبس في حجة
[14/مايو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة يكثفون خروقاتهم لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[14/مايو/2019]
