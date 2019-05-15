ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 16 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:58:50م
استشهاد وإصابة 60 مواطناً بغارات لطيران العدوان على العاصمة صنعاء
استشهد ستة مواطنين وأصيب 54 آخرين بغارات لطيران العدوان الأمريكي السعودي استهدفت صباح اليوم أحياء سكنية في العاصمة صنعاء.
305شهداء و17 ألف مصاب ضحايا اعتداء الاحتلال الاسرائيلي على مسيرات العودة
قالت وزارة الصحة في غزة ان اجمالي ضحايا اعتداء قوات الإحتلال الإسرائيلي على المشاركين في مسيرات العودة وكسر الحصار السلمية شرق قطاع غزة منذ الثلاثين من مارس من العام الماضي والى اليوم 305 شهداء والإصابات 17335.
المجلس النرويجي للاجئين يرحب باجتماع عمان بشأن دفع رواتب الموظفين
رحب المجلس النرويجي للاجئين، بالمحادثات الجارية بين الأطراف اليمنية بخصوص عائدات الموانئ ودفع رواتب موظفي القطاع العام.
مانشستر سيتي مهدد بالاستبعاد من دوري أبطال أوروبا
بات فريق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي مهددًا بالحرمان من المشاركة في المسابقات الأوروبية، في ظل اتهامه بتجاوز قواعد اللعب المالي النظيف.
آخر الأخبار:
اتحاد الإعلاميين يدين استهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل رئيس الاتحاد
رئيس مجلس النواب يتلقى برقية تهنئة من نظيره السوري
فوز السدين والمعهد الحديث ورصابة والنهضة في بطولة 22 مايو بذمار
عمليات عسكرية تستهدف مواقع مرتزقة جيش العدو السعودي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Saudi regime admits exposure of 2 pumping stations to attack by unmanned aircraft
[14/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 14 (Saba) - A spokesman for the head of state security in the Saudi regime on Tuesday admitted that two pumping stations for a major oil pipeline were attacked by unmanned aircraft near Riyadh.

He said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency that "the competent authorities have started their responsibilities at the sites of Aramco in the province of Dawadmi and Afif province in Riyadh and will be announced later on any developments."

The Army air force, supported by popular forces, today launched an attack on vital Saudi targets.

A military official have told Saba that seven unmanned planes carried out a major military operation targeting Saudi vital installations.

The official confirmed that this operation came in response to the continued aggression and siege imposed on the Yemeni people for more than four years.

The source said that the army and the People's Committees are ready to carry out more qualitative and cruel strikes in the event of continued brutal Saudi-UAE aggression and unjust siege on the Homeland.

In turn, the Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that the targeting of oil pipelines was carried out by an attack of drones.

He claimed that the situation was under control.

He explained: "Between the 6 hour and 6: 30 A.M. on Tuesday, two pumping stations for the East-West pipeline, which carries Saudi oil from oil fields in the eastern region to the port of Yanbu on the west coast, came under attack from the drones and a fire broke out at Station No. 8.

"The attack targeted the pipeline between the eastern region and Yanbu," he said, asserting that Saudi Aramco had stopped pumping in the pipeline, where damage is being assessed and the station repaired to restore the pipeline and pumping to normal.


AA

Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية حرض
[15/مايو/2019]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات واستمرار خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على حطام الطائرة التجسسية
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 17 غارة على مديرية عبس في حجة
[14/مايو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة يكثفون خروقاتهم لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[14/مايو/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by