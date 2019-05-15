Saudi regime admits exposure of 2 pumping stations to attack by unmanned aircraft SANAA, May 14 (Saba) - A spokesman for the head of state security in the Saudi regime on Tuesday admitted that two pumping stations for a major oil pipeline were attacked by unmanned aircraft near Riyadh.



He said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency that "the competent authorities have started their responsibilities at the sites of Aramco in the province of Dawadmi and Afif province in Riyadh and will be announced later on any developments."



The Army air force, supported by popular forces, today launched an attack on vital Saudi targets.



A military official have told Saba that seven unmanned planes carried out a major military operation targeting Saudi vital installations.



The official confirmed that this operation came in response to the continued aggression and siege imposed on the Yemeni people for more than four years.



The source said that the army and the People's Committees are ready to carry out more qualitative and cruel strikes in the event of continued brutal Saudi-UAE aggression and unjust siege on the Homeland.



In turn, the Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that the targeting of oil pipelines was carried out by an attack of drones.



He claimed that the situation was under control.



He explained: "Between the 6 hour and 6: 30 A.M. on Tuesday, two pumping stations for the East-West pipeline, which carries Saudi oil from oil fields in the eastern region to the port of Yanbu on the west coast, came under attack from the drones and a fire broke out at Station No. 8.



"The attack targeted the pipeline between the eastern region and Yanbu," he said, asserting that Saudi Aramco had stopped pumping in the pipeline, where damage is being assessed and the station repaired to restore the pipeline and pumping to normal.





Saba [14/مايو/2019]Saba