Three explosions rocked Afghan city of Jalalabad, kill three people, wound 20 SANAA, May 14 (Saba) - Three explosions shook the city of Jalalabad, capital of eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding 20 others.



The explosions were caused by explosives planted in the crowded field of the city's market and a number of the injured were taken to hospital, the spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province Attilaullah Khouqiani said in remarks quoted by Reuters.



The explosion comes after the intensively fighting between the Taliban and the Da'ash fighters on the one hand and the Taliban and Afghan forces on the other hand in recent weeks amid peace talks between the United States and the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan.





AA

Saba [14/مايو/2019]Saba