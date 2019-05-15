ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 16 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:58:50م
استشهاد وإصابة 60 مواطناً بغارات لطيران العدوان على العاصمة صنعاء
استشهد ستة مواطنين وأصيب 54 آخرين بغارات لطيران العدوان الأمريكي السعودي استهدفت صباح اليوم أحياء سكنية في العاصمة صنعاء.
305شهداء و17 ألف مصاب ضحايا اعتداء الاحتلال الاسرائيلي على مسيرات العودة
قالت وزارة الصحة في غزة ان اجمالي ضحايا اعتداء قوات الإحتلال الإسرائيلي على المشاركين في مسيرات العودة وكسر الحصار السلمية شرق قطاع غزة منذ الثلاثين من مارس من العام الماضي والى اليوم 305 شهداء والإصابات 17335.
المجلس النرويجي للاجئين يرحب باجتماع عمان بشأن دفع رواتب الموظفين
رحب المجلس النرويجي للاجئين، بالمحادثات الجارية بين الأطراف اليمنية بخصوص عائدات الموانئ ودفع رواتب موظفي القطاع العام.
مانشستر سيتي مهدد بالاستبعاد من دوري أبطال أوروبا
بات فريق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي مهددًا بالحرمان من المشاركة في المسابقات الأوروبية، في ظل اتهامه بتجاوز قواعد اللعب المالي النظيف.
اتحاد الإعلاميين يدين استهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل رئيس الاتحاد
رئيس مجلس النواب يتلقى برقية تهنئة من نظيره السوري
فوز السدين والمعهد الحديث ورصابة والنهضة في بطولة 22 مايو بذمار
عمليات عسكرية تستهدف مواقع مرتزقة جيش العدو السعودي
Three explosions rocked Afghan city of Jalalabad, kill three people, wound 20
[14/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 14 (Saba) - Three explosions shook the city of Jalalabad, capital of eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding 20 others.

The explosions were caused by explosives planted in the crowded field of the city's market and a number of the injured were taken to hospital, the spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province Attilaullah Khouqiani said in remarks quoted by Reuters.

 The explosion comes after the intensively fighting between the Taliban and the Da'ash fighters on the one hand and the Taliban and Afghan forces on the other hand in recent weeks amid peace talks between the United States and the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan.


AA

Saba
