آخر تحديث: الخميس، 16 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:58:50م
استشهاد وإصابة 60 مواطناً بغارات لطيران العدوان على العاصمة صنعاء
استشهد ستة مواطنين وأصيب 54 آخرين بغارات لطيران العدوان الأمريكي السعودي استهدفت صباح اليوم أحياء سكنية في العاصمة صنعاء.
305شهداء و17 ألف مصاب ضحايا اعتداء الاحتلال الاسرائيلي على مسيرات العودة
قالت وزارة الصحة في غزة ان اجمالي ضحايا اعتداء قوات الإحتلال الإسرائيلي على المشاركين في مسيرات العودة وكسر الحصار السلمية شرق قطاع غزة منذ الثلاثين من مارس من العام الماضي والى اليوم 305 شهداء والإصابات 17335.
المجلس النرويجي للاجئين يرحب باجتماع عمان بشأن دفع رواتب الموظفين
رحب المجلس النرويجي للاجئين، بالمحادثات الجارية بين الأطراف اليمنية بخصوص عائدات الموانئ ودفع رواتب موظفي القطاع العام.
مانشستر سيتي مهدد بالاستبعاد من دوري أبطال أوروبا
بات فريق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي مهددًا بالحرمان من المشاركة في المسابقات الأوروبية، في ظل اتهامه بتجاوز قواعد اللعب المالي النظيف.
آخر الأخبار:
اتحاد الإعلاميين يدين استهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل رئيس الاتحاد
رئيس مجلس النواب يتلقى برقية تهنئة من نظيره السوري
فوز السدين والمعهد الحديث ورصابة والنهضة في بطولة 22 مايو بذمار
عمليات عسكرية تستهدف مواقع مرتزقة جيش العدو السعودي
  Reports
Army inflicts on coalition-led forces heavy losses on various fronts over last hours : Report
[14/مايو/2019]
PROVINCES, May 14 (Saba) – Tens of US-saudi aggression coalition’ invaders and mercenaries were killed and injured when the army inflicted on their forces heavy losses on various fronts, a military official told Saba.




The official affirmed that air force’s drones jointly with artillery units attacked gathering of Saudi army and their mercenaries off Sudis, Najrna province, a military official told Saba.

The official affirmed that the army launched two attacks on hilltops and sites of mercenaries off Sudis which resulted in killing and injuring tens of them, adding that the artillery force had shelled the enemy’s troops before starting the attack, which doubled the impact of the attack.

He said that the army launched another attack on sites of mercenaries in Talaa which resulted in imposing full control on two sites, where the enemy forces were stationing, and to the seize of a large quantities of various weapons.

The missile force fired two Zilzal-1 missiles at gatherings of the mercenaries in Akeefa complex, he said, adding that a pick-up loaded with mercenaries exploded killing its crew’s members.

He added that the artillery force bombarded gatherings of mercenaries off Qais mount, Najran province, leaving huge losses in their ranks, he said, adding that three military vehicles belonging to the mercenaries were ambushed by the engineering units west of Nar mount, off Jizan, which resulted in killing their crew’s members.

The army foiled an infiltration by mercenaries covered by the artillery and air force of coalition, he said, adding that failed attempt took place east of Jahfan and left huge losses in the enemy’s ranks.

Off M.B.C. mou8nt the army foiled another infiltration covered by the Apache and warplanes of coalition, which resulted in killing and wounding scores of them, he said.

In Asir, the army destroyed a pick-up killing and injuring its crew’s members, when the artillery force shelled their groups in Rabouaa, he said, adding that the army stormed sites of mercenaries in Salan camp, Masloub district, Jawf prorvince, which resulted in killing and wounding tens of them.

The artillery shelling during the attack doubled the impact of the attack, he added.

The artillery force shelled groups of mercenaries in Wazaaia junction, Taiz province, he said, adding that the army shelled gatherings of mercenaries in Hayran district, Hajjah province killing and wounding tens.


AA

Saba
