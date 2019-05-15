ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 16 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:58:50م
استشهاد وإصابة 60 مواطناً بغارات لطيران العدوان على العاصمة صنعاء
استشهد ستة مواطنين وأصيب 54 آخرين بغارات لطيران العدوان الأمريكي السعودي استهدفت صباح اليوم أحياء سكنية في العاصمة صنعاء.
305شهداء و17 ألف مصاب ضحايا اعتداء الاحتلال الاسرائيلي على مسيرات العودة
قالت وزارة الصحة في غزة ان اجمالي ضحايا اعتداء قوات الإحتلال الإسرائيلي على المشاركين في مسيرات العودة وكسر الحصار السلمية شرق قطاع غزة منذ الثلاثين من مارس من العام الماضي والى اليوم 305 شهداء والإصابات 17335.
المجلس النرويجي للاجئين يرحب باجتماع عمان بشأن دفع رواتب الموظفين
رحب المجلس النرويجي للاجئين، بالمحادثات الجارية بين الأطراف اليمنية بخصوص عائدات الموانئ ودفع رواتب موظفي القطاع العام.
مانشستر سيتي مهدد بالاستبعاد من دوري أبطال أوروبا
بات فريق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي مهددًا بالحرمان من المشاركة في المسابقات الأوروبية، في ظل اتهامه بتجاوز قواعد اللعب المالي النظيف.
Six civilians killed in coalition’s continued violation to Sweden agreement over last hours
[14/مايو/2019]
PROVINCES, May 14 (Saba) – The invaders and mercenaries of the US-saudi aggression coalition over the last 24 hours continued their violations to the cease fire agreement and their attacks on several provinces killing six civilians and injuring an another, a security official told Saba.

The civilians were killed and an another was injured  when a warplane of US-saudi aggression coalition attacked a car on the public road of Majza district, Saada province, the official said, adding that two other air raids hit Ghamar border district.

The official affirmed that the reconnaissance aircraft of coalition intensively were hovering in the sky of Hodeidah province, adding that the mercenaries of coalition fired 48 shells at properties of citizens in separate areas of Hays district.

They fired their artillery, heavy and medium machine guns at areas west of Maghary village and north of Hays, he said, adding that the army repelled an infiltration from three tracks by the force of coalition toward the army’s sites in Hays.

They fired more than 66 shells and their heavy and medium machine guns at Shajan village and at the outskirts of Durihimy besieged city, which resulted in destroying several houses belonging to the citizens in the area, he affirmed.

Seven Katyusha rockets, heavy and medium machine guns were fired at Zaafran village in Kilo 16 area, he said, adding that a tank targeted properties of citizens in Mahal Sheikh village in Kilo 16 area.

38 other shells were fired at Hodeidah airport and Medicine Faculty and the mercenaries fired their artillery, their heavy and medium machine guns at separate areas of Hodeidah city, he added.

39 shells and 10 other Katyusha rockets were fired at citizens’ properties in Jabalian and Faza areas and at Tuhayta city, he said, adding that the Apache of coalition were continuing  to hover over Jabaliah and Matina coastal areas.


AA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية حرض
[15/مايو/2019]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات واستمرار خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على حطام الطائرة التجسسية
[15/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 17 غارة على مديرية عبس في حجة
[14/مايو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة يكثفون خروقاتهم لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[14/مايو/2019]
