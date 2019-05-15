Death toll of Saudi-led warplanes’ massacre committed in Saada's Majz raises to six martyrs SAADA, May 14 (Saba) – The death toll of the massacre committed Monday by the warplanes of US-saudi aggression coalition committed in Majz district, Saada province, rose to six killed and a wounded, a security official told Saba.



The attack targeted a car on the public road in Majz.



The official condemned the continued silence of international organizations, in forefront of which the U.N. and human rights organizations, toward this odious crime



















