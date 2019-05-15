Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Seven army-led drones hit Saudi vital targets SANAA, May 14 (Saba) – The army’s air force on Tuesday launched drones’ attack on Saudi vital targets, a military official told Saba.



Seven drones launched attacks on Saudi vital installations, he said, adding that attack came in response to the US-saudi coalition’s continued aggression and siege imposed on the Yemeni people since more than four years.



“ The army, supported by popular forces, is ready to launch more qualitative hard blows to enemy in case of continue aggression and injust blockade imposed on Yemen,” the official said.





AA







Saba [14/مايو/2019]Saba المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)