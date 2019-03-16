ابحث عن:
السبت، 16 - مارس - 2019
متحدث القوات المسلحة: العدوان يشن أكثر من ربع مليون غارة على اليمن ( مكتمل )
كشف المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع عن عدد الغارات التي شنها طيران تحالف العدوان على اليمن منذ بدء العدوان والتي بلغت أكثر من ربع مليون غارة وهو رقم يتجاوز عدد الغارات في الحرب العالمية الثانية.
أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الفلسطينية اليوم السبت عن استشهاد ستة مواطنين واصابة ستة آخرين في الهجوم الذي تعرض له مسجدين في مدينة كرايست تشيرتش بنيوزيلندا أمس الجمعة .
ناقش رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم مع اتحاد منتجي الأدوية برئاسة الدكتور إحسان الرباحي، الإجراءات المشتركة لتعزيز الدور الوطني لقطاع الصناعات الدوائية ومساهمته الواسعة في الأمن القومي الدوائي.
أنهى المنتخب الأولمبي لكرة القدم معسكره التدريبي بمدينة المكلا استعدادا للمشاركة في التصفيات الآسيوية الاولمبية التي تستضيفها إيران خلال الفترة 22-26 مارس القادم.
Salvation Gov't discusses emergency needs of Hajour area
[16/مارس/2019]
SANAA, March 16 (Saba) – The National Salvation Government on Saturday held a meeting devoted to discuss emergency needs of Hajour area in Kushar district of Hajjah province following the end of the sedition that Saudi-led aggression coalition tried to ignite in the district.

The meeting, headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Services Affairs Mahmood al-Junaid, discussed a mechanism to restore the basic health and education services and reopen roads in the area in order to mitigate the effects of destruction caused by the aggression coalition to the public and private property.

The attendees praised the wisdom of the revolution leadership and the political leadership in dealing with the sedition in Hajour area, despite the intransigence of the aggression forces and their mercenaries, who continued the acts of killing and sabotage and raised panic among citizens.

The meeting blessed the victories achieved by the military and security forces and popular committees, praising the national positions of tribes of Hajjah province.


­­ثلاث شهيدات وجريحات بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة، وغارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات
[16/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
[15/مارس/2019]
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
