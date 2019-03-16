Salvation Gov't discusses emergency needs of Hajour area [16/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March 16 (Saba) – The National Salvation Government on Saturday held a meeting devoted to discuss emergency needs of Hajour area in Kushar district of Hajjah province following the end of the sedition that Saudi-led aggression coalition tried to ignite in the district.



The meeting, headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Services Affairs Mahmood al-Junaid, discussed a mechanism to restore the basic health and education services and reopen roads in the area in order to mitigate the effects of destruction caused by the aggression coalition to the public and private property.



The attendees praised the wisdom of the revolution leadership and the political leadership in dealing with the sedition in Hajour area, despite the intransigence of the aggression forces and their mercenaries, who continued the acts of killing and sabotage and raised panic among citizens.



The meeting blessed the victories achieved by the military and security forces and popular committees, praising the national positions of tribes of Hajjah province.





BA

Saba