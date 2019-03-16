Hodeidah affirms steadfastness to confront Saudi aggression

HODEIDAH, March. 16 (Saba) – Tribes and sheikhs of Hodeidah province held a tribal rally to affirm on steadfastness and backing the army to confront the Saudi-led aggression coalition.

The participants, at the rally, condemned the war crimes committed by the aggression fighter jets that killed and wounded dozens of women and children.

The rally condemned the continuing international silence towards the aggression crimes against the Yemeni people.

They stressed on the importance of stand united to confront the aggression and its plots that target Yemen.

