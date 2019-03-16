ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 08:47:00م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: العدوان يشن أكثر من ربع مليون غارة على اليمن ( مكتمل )
كشف المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع عن عدد الغارات التي شنها طيران تحالف العدوان على اليمن منذ بدء العدوان والتي بلغت أكثر من ربع مليون غارة وهو رقم يتجاوز عدد الغارات في الحرب العالمية الثانية.
خارجية فلسطين : ستة شهداء في الهجوم على مسجدي كرايست تشيرتش بنيوزيلندا
أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الفلسطينية اليوم السبت عن استشهاد ستة مواطنين واصابة ستة آخرين في الهجوم الذي تعرض له مسجدين في مدينة كرايست تشيرتش بنيوزيلندا أمس الجمعة .
رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع اتحاد منتجي الأدوية تعزيز دور قطاع الصناعات الدوائية
ناقش رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم مع اتحاد منتجي الأدوية برئاسة الدكتور إحسان الرباحي، الإجراءات المشتركة لتعزيز الدور الوطني لقطاع الصناعات الدوائية ومساهمته الواسعة في الأمن القومي الدوائي.
المنتخب الأولمبي للقدم ينهي معسكره الداخلي استعداد لتصفيات آسيا بطهران
أنهى المنتخب الأولمبي لكرة القدم معسكره التدريبي بمدينة المكلا استعدادا للمشاركة في التصفيات الآسيوية الاولمبية التي تستضيفها إيران خلال الفترة 22-26 مارس القادم.
آخر الأخبار:
الباحث أحمد عبدالخالق ينال الماجستير من جامعة العلوم والتكنولوجيا بالحديدة
اجتماع حكومي أممي يناقش إجراءات بدء عمل آلية الأمم المتحدة للتحقق والتفتيش بميناء الحديدة
بن حبتور والعيدروس يستعرضان علاقات التكامل بين الحكومة ومجلس الشورى
وفاة رئيس موريتانيا الأسبق محمد محمود ولد أحمد الولي عن 76 عاماً
Hodeidah affirms steadfastness to confront Saudi aggression
[16/مارس/2019]

HODEIDAH, March. 16 (Saba) – Tribes and sheikhs of Hodeidah province held a tribal rally to affirm on steadfastness and backing the army to confront the Saudi-led aggression coalition.


The participants, at the rally, condemned the war crimes committed by the aggression fighter jets that killed and wounded dozens of women and children.


The rally condemned the continuing international silence towards the aggression crimes against the Yemeni people.


They stressed on the importance of stand united to confront the aggression and its plots that target Yemen.



