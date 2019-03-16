Army kills dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries in various attacks

[16/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March. 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces has waged artillery and missile attacks against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in various fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and injuring dozens, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

In border province of Najran, the army fired artillery at groups of the mercenaries in Rashah area and al-Buqa desert, and shot dead five militias, including two Saudi soldiers in sites of al-Sawh and al-Fariadha.

In Asir province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and wounded in a bomb blast and military car was destroyed in Majazah and al-Rabuah areas.

The army foiled an attack waged by the mercenaries towards al-Rabuah area of Asir, killing and injuring several of them.

In Jizan border province, a number of the Saudi army were killed and wounded in the army’s attack on site of Mashala.

Separately, the army carried out an artillery and missile attack on groups of the mercenaries in areas of al-Maslub and al-Hazam, leaving heavy casualties.

In Bayda province, the army launched a raid against sites of the mercenaries in Qanih area, inflicting great losses.

In Dhalea province, the army hit gatherings of the mercenaries with artillery shells in Damt district, hitting the target accurately.

In Hajjah province, the army fired Katyusha rockets on the mercenaries’ gatherings in sites of Mothalath Aham and al-Nar mountain in and Medi and Haradh districts, killing and wounding dozens.

