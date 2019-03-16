ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 08:47:00م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: العدوان يشن أكثر من ربع مليون غارة على اليمن ( مكتمل )
كشف المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع عن عدد الغارات التي شنها طيران تحالف العدوان على اليمن منذ بدء العدوان والتي بلغت أكثر من ربع مليون غارة وهو رقم يتجاوز عدد الغارات في الحرب العالمية الثانية.
خارجية فلسطين : ستة شهداء في الهجوم على مسجدي كرايست تشيرتش بنيوزيلندا
أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الفلسطينية اليوم السبت عن استشهاد ستة مواطنين واصابة ستة آخرين في الهجوم الذي تعرض له مسجدين في مدينة كرايست تشيرتش بنيوزيلندا أمس الجمعة .
رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع اتحاد منتجي الأدوية تعزيز دور قطاع الصناعات الدوائية
ناقش رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم مع اتحاد منتجي الأدوية برئاسة الدكتور إحسان الرباحي، الإجراءات المشتركة لتعزيز الدور الوطني لقطاع الصناعات الدوائية ومساهمته الواسعة في الأمن القومي الدوائي.
المنتخب الأولمبي للقدم ينهي معسكره الداخلي استعداد لتصفيات آسيا بطهران
أنهى المنتخب الأولمبي لكرة القدم معسكره التدريبي بمدينة المكلا استعدادا للمشاركة في التصفيات الآسيوية الاولمبية التي تستضيفها إيران خلال الفترة 22-26 مارس القادم.
آخر الأخبار:
الباحث أحمد عبدالخالق ينال الماجستير من جامعة العلوم والتكنولوجيا بالحديدة
اجتماع حكومي أممي يناقش إجراءات بدء عمل آلية الأمم المتحدة للتحقق والتفتيش بميناء الحديدة
بن حبتور والعيدروس يستعرضان علاقات التكامل بين الحكومة ومجلس الشورى
وفاة رئيس موريتانيا الأسبق محمد محمود ولد أحمد الولي عن 76 عاماً
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Army kills dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries in various attacks
[16/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March. 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces has waged artillery and missile attacks against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in various fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and injuring dozens, a military official told Saba on Saturday.


In border province of Najran, the army fired artillery at groups of the mercenaries in Rashah area and al-Buqa desert, and shot dead five militias, including two Saudi soldiers in sites of al-Sawh and al-Fariadha.


In Asir province, a number of the mercenaries were killed and wounded in a bomb blast and military car was destroyed in Majazah and al-Rabuah areas.


The army foiled an attack waged by the mercenaries towards al-Rabuah area of Asir, killing and injuring several of them.


In Jizan border province, a number of the Saudi army were killed and wounded in the army’s attack on site of Mashala.


Separately, the army carried out an artillery and missile attack on groups of the mercenaries in areas of al-Maslub and al-Hazam, leaving heavy casualties.


In Bayda province, the army launched a raid against sites of the mercenaries in Qanih area, inflicting great losses.


In Dhalea province, the army hit gatherings of the mercenaries with artillery shells in Damt district, hitting the target accurately.


In Hajjah province, the army fired Katyusha rockets on the mercenaries’ gatherings in sites of Mothalath Aham and al-Nar mountain in and Medi and Haradh districts, killing and wounding dozens.



saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
­­ثلاث شهيدات وجريحات بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة، وغارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات
[16/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
[15/مارس/2019]
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by