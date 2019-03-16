ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 07:20:43م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: العدوان يشن أكثر من ربع مليون غارة على اليمن ( مكتمل )
كشف المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع عن عدد الغارات التي شنها طيران تحالف العدوان على اليمن منذ بدء العدوان والتي بلغت أكثر من ربع مليون غارة وهو رقم يتجاوز عدد الغارات في الحرب العالمية الثانية.
موسكو: سنرد على العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها واشنطن وأوتاوا
أكدت روسيا الجمعة أنها بلا شك سترد على العقوبات الجديدة المعادية التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة وكندا على خلفية أزمة مضيق كيرتش والأزمة الأوكرانية بشكل عام.
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية يلتقي أعضاء اتحاد مصنعي الادوية
التقى نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية والاقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي ومعه وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب الدرة اليوم أعضاء اتحاد مصنعي الادوية.
إنفانتينو: إقامة بطولة كأس عالم موسعة للأندية اعتبارا من 2021
قال جياني إنفانتينو رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) إن المنظمة قررت إقامة نسخة موسعة جديدة لكأس العالم للأندية تتألف من 24 فريقا اعتبارا من 2021.
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الكهرباء والطاقة يناقش مهام مجلس تنظيم أنشطة الكهرباء
وقفات في مدارس ملحان والرجم وجبل المحويت للتنديد بجرائم العدوان
هيئة الزكاة تختتم دورة تدريبية في مجال الإدارة بصنعاء
الرئيس التركي يطالب حكومة نيوزيلندا بإنزال أشد عقوبة بمجرم مسجدي كرايست تشيرتش
Receive to applications continues for parliamentary elections for vacant seats 2019
[16/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 16 (Saba) - The original commissions for the year 2019 parliamentary elections in the 34 electoral districts continue on Saturday to receive applications for election in accordance with the law in a 10-day process as scheduled.



The Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for Elections and Referendum Mohammed al-Jalal told the Saba news agency that the original committees are doing their work according to the law in all constituencies, pointing out that there is a turnout of voters to run for elections to fill vacant seats of parliament.



He said that this is evidence of the democratic awareness of the Yemenis and their keenness to exercise their democratic rights guaranteed by the Constitution and the law even in light of the aggression by US-saudi coalition that the country has been going through for four years.



He pointed out that the number of applicants for candidacy until Saturday 24 of the voters, 10 of them meet the conditions of nomination.





AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
­­ثلاث شهيدات وجريحات بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة، وغارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات
[16/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
[15/مارس/2019]
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
