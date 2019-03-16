Receive to applications continues for parliamentary elections for vacant seats 2019 [16/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 16 (Saba) - The original commissions for the year 2019 parliamentary elections in the 34 electoral districts continue on Saturday to receive applications for election in accordance with the law in a 10-day process as scheduled.







The Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for Elections and Referendum Mohammed al-Jalal told the Saba news agency that the original committees are doing their work according to the law in all constituencies, pointing out that there is a turnout of voters to run for elections to fill vacant seats of parliament.







He said that this is evidence of the democratic awareness of the Yemenis and their keenness to exercise their democratic rights guaranteed by the Constitution and the law even in light of the aggression by US-saudi coalition that the country has been going through for four years.







He pointed out that the number of applicants for candidacy until Saturday 24 of the voters, 10 of them meet the conditions of nomination.











AA

Saba