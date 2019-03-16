ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 07:20:43م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: العدوان يشن أكثر من ربع مليون غارة على اليمن ( مكتمل )
كشف المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع عن عدد الغارات التي شنها طيران تحالف العدوان على اليمن منذ بدء العدوان والتي بلغت أكثر من ربع مليون غارة وهو رقم يتجاوز عدد الغارات في الحرب العالمية الثانية.
موسكو: سنرد على العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها واشنطن وأوتاوا
أكدت روسيا الجمعة أنها بلا شك سترد على العقوبات الجديدة المعادية التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة وكندا على خلفية أزمة مضيق كيرتش والأزمة الأوكرانية بشكل عام.
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية يلتقي أعضاء اتحاد مصنعي الادوية
التقى نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية والاقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي ومعه وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب الدرة اليوم أعضاء اتحاد مصنعي الادوية.
إنفانتينو: إقامة بطولة كأس عالم موسعة للأندية اعتبارا من 2021
قال جياني إنفانتينو رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) إن المنظمة قررت إقامة نسخة موسعة جديدة لكأس العالم للأندية تتألف من 24 فريقا اعتبارا من 2021.
آخر الأخبار:
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الكهرباء والطاقة يناقش مهام مجلس تنظيم أنشطة الكهرباء
وقفات في مدارس ملحان والرجم وجبل المحويت للتنديد بجرائم العدوان
هيئة الزكاة تختتم دورة تدريبية في مجال الإدارة بصنعاء
الرئيس التركي يطالب حكومة نيوزيلندا بإنزال أشد عقوبة بمجرم مسجدي كرايست تشيرتش
SCER invites political parties to compete for vacant seats in Parliament
[16/مارس/2019]
SANAA, March 16 (Saba) - The Supreme Commission for Elections and Referendum (SCER) on Saturday called on political parties and organizations to compete for the vacant seats of parliamentary constituencies announced by the Parliament.

Judge Saeed al-Samet, head of the legal affairs sector in charge of the political and organizations sector at the Commission, told Yemen News Agency (Saba) that the original committees in those constituencies has started since last Thursday in receiving requests to run for membership of the parliament in the vacant constituencies in accordance with the SCER-prepared time plan and the elections law in force.

Judge al-Samet stressed that the applicants should fulfill the conditions required for candidacy, indicating that the period of receiving applications would last only ten days.


BA
Saba
