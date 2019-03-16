ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 07:20:43م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: العدوان يشن أكثر من ربع مليون غارة على اليمن ( مكتمل )
كشف المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع عن عدد الغارات التي شنها طيران تحالف العدوان على اليمن منذ بدء العدوان والتي بلغت أكثر من ربع مليون غارة وهو رقم يتجاوز عدد الغارات في الحرب العالمية الثانية.
موسكو: سنرد على العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها واشنطن وأوتاوا
أكدت روسيا الجمعة أنها بلا شك سترد على العقوبات الجديدة المعادية التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة وكندا على خلفية أزمة مضيق كيرتش والأزمة الأوكرانية بشكل عام.
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية يلتقي أعضاء اتحاد مصنعي الادوية
التقى نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية والاقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي ومعه وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبدالوهاب الدرة اليوم أعضاء اتحاد مصنعي الادوية.
إنفانتينو: إقامة بطولة كأس عالم موسعة للأندية اعتبارا من 2021
قال جياني إنفانتينو رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) إن المنظمة قررت إقامة نسخة موسعة جديدة لكأس العالم للأندية تتألف من 24 فريقا اعتبارا من 2021.
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الكهرباء والطاقة يناقش مهام مجلس تنظيم أنشطة الكهرباء
وقفات في مدارس ملحان والرجم وجبل المحويت للتنديد بجرائم العدوان
هيئة الزكاة تختتم دورة تدريبية في مجال الإدارة بصنعاء
الرئيس التركي يطالب حكومة نيوزيلندا بإنزال أشد عقوبة بمجرم مسجدي كرايست تشيرتش
Wheat harvest season launched in Jawf, soon analysis for results
[16/مارس/2019] JAWF, March 16 (Saba) - The General Corporation for Cereal Development and Production (GCDP) launched in Al-Zaher district of Jawf province the wheat harvest season and concluded the demonstration field for wheat growing
(Using modern irrigation methods) for winter season 2018-2019.

During the harvest inauguration, Director General of the Corporation, Eng. Ahmed al-Khalid, pointed to the importance of the demonstration field project in Jawf and its role in introducing farmers and investors in the agricultural sector in ways of growing wheat using modern irrigation methods to obtain the most suitable methods for obtaining high productivity and quality.

Al-Khalid stressed that the Corporation in the framework of its support and encouragement to farmers in the targeted districts of Jawf sent 9 agricultural equipment, including 3 harvesters, 3 agricultural tillers, and tractors to cover the need of farmers in the current harvest season.

He pointed out that the equipment comes within the framework of support provided by the corporation to farmers and help them to reduce the costs of wages and harvesting of wheat crop to encourage them to continue and expand the cultivation of grain crops in the province.

For his part, explained the project supervisor Ibrahim Mansouri that modern irrigation methods have an important role in increasing the productivity of the crop and reduce production costs.

He said that in the coming days and at the end of the project will analyze the results completely from the fields to benefit farmers and investors in the agricultural sector.


