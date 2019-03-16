Wheat harvest season launched in Jawf, soon analysis for results [16/مارس/2019] JAWF, March 16 (Saba) - The General Corporation for Cereal Development and Production (GCDP) launched in Al-Zaher district of Jawf province the wheat harvest season and concluded the demonstration field for wheat growing

(Using modern irrigation methods) for winter season 2018-2019.



During the harvest inauguration, Director General of the Corporation, Eng. Ahmed al-Khalid, pointed to the importance of the demonstration field project in Jawf and its role in introducing farmers and investors in the agricultural sector in ways of growing wheat using modern irrigation methods to obtain the most suitable methods for obtaining high productivity and quality.



Al-Khalid stressed that the Corporation in the framework of its support and encouragement to farmers in the targeted districts of Jawf sent 9 agricultural equipment, including 3 harvesters, 3 agricultural tillers, and tractors to cover the need of farmers in the current harvest season.



He pointed out that the equipment comes within the framework of support provided by the corporation to farmers and help them to reduce the costs of wages and harvesting of wheat crop to encourage them to continue and expand the cultivation of grain crops in the province.



For his part, explained the project supervisor Ibrahim Mansouri that modern irrigation methods have an important role in increasing the productivity of the crop and reduce production costs.



He said that in the coming days and at the end of the project will analyze the results completely from the fields to benefit farmers and investors in the agricultural sector.





AA

Saba