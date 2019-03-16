ابحث عن:
متحدث القوات المسلحة: العدوان يشن أكثر من ربع مليون غارة على اليمن ( مكتمل )
كشف المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع عن عدد الغارات التي شنها طيران تحالف العدوان على اليمن بلغت منذ بدء العدوان أكثر من ربع مليون غارة وهو رقم يتجاوز عدد الغارات في الحرب العالمية الثانية.
موسكو: سنرد على العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها واشنطن وأوتاوا
أكدت روسيا الجمعة أنها بلا شك سترد على العقوبات الجديدة المعادية التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة وكندا على خلفية أزمة مضيق كيرتش والأزمة الأوكرانية بشكل عام.
أكبر انخفاض يشهده الدولار في 3 أشهر
هبط الدولار مقابل عملات منافسة، الجمعة، واتجه لتسجيل أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي في أكثر من 3 أشهر، وذلك قبل اجتماع البنك المركزي الأميركي الأسبوع المقبل.
إنفانتينو: إقامة بطولة كأس عالم موسعة للأندية اعتبارا من 2021
قال جياني إنفانتينو رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) إن المنظمة قررت إقامة نسخة موسعة جديدة لكأس العالم للأندية تتألف من 24 فريقا اعتبارا من 2021.
FM meets delegation of Swiss Agency for Development
[16/مارس/2019]
SANAA, March 16 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Saturday met in Sanaa with the delegation of Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, which included Acting Humanitarian Affairs Officer and Deputy Acting Regional Coordinator.

The two sides discussed aspects related to the review of programs funded by the Swiss Agency in Yemen.

In the meeting, the minister indicated to the growing repercussions of the humanitarian disaster as a result of the continued aggression and comprehensive blockade, which would enter its fifth year.

Sharaf noted that the most important humanitarian steps are to start paying salaries of all employees of the state, reopening of Sanaa International Airport to commercial and civil flights, and facilitating the entry of ships loaded with oil derivatives, foodstuffs and medicines to the port of Hodeidah.

The minister appreciated the Swiss government's assistance and support for the Yemeni people in the current difficult situation experienced by the country.

He expressed his hope that the relations with Switzerland would continue in the post-aggression period, as well as the contribution of the Swiss Agency in various development programs and projects in Yemen.


