FM meets delegation of Swiss Agency for Development [16/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March 16 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Saturday met in Sanaa with the delegation of Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, which included Acting Humanitarian Affairs Officer and Deputy Acting Regional Coordinator.



The two sides discussed aspects related to the review of programs funded by the Swiss Agency in Yemen.



In the meeting, the minister indicated to the growing repercussions of the humanitarian disaster as a result of the continued aggression and comprehensive blockade, which would enter its fifth year.



Sharaf noted that the most important humanitarian steps are to start paying salaries of all employees of the state, reopening of Sanaa International Airport to commercial and civil flights, and facilitating the entry of ships loaded with oil derivatives, foodstuffs and medicines to the port of Hodeidah.



The minister appreciated the Swiss government's assistance and support for the Yemeni people in the current difficult situation experienced by the country.



He expressed his hope that the relations with Switzerland would continue in the post-aggression period, as well as the contribution of the Swiss Agency in various development programs and projects in Yemen.





Saba