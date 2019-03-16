ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 05:42:04م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: العدوان يشن أكثر من ربع مليون غارة على اليمن ( مكتمل )
كشف المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع عن عدد الغارات التي شنها طيران تحالف العدوان على اليمن بلغت منذ بدء العدوان أكثر من ربع مليون غارة وهو رقم يتجاوز عدد الغارات في الحرب العالمية الثانية.
موسكو: سنرد على العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها واشنطن وأوتاوا
أكدت روسيا الجمعة أنها بلا شك سترد على العقوبات الجديدة المعادية التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة وكندا على خلفية أزمة مضيق كيرتش والأزمة الأوكرانية بشكل عام.
أكبر انخفاض يشهده الدولار في 3 أشهر
هبط الدولار مقابل عملات منافسة، الجمعة، واتجه لتسجيل أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي في أكثر من 3 أشهر، وذلك قبل اجتماع البنك المركزي الأميركي الأسبوع المقبل.
إنفانتينو: إقامة بطولة كأس عالم موسعة للأندية اعتبارا من 2021
قال جياني إنفانتينو رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) إن المنظمة قررت إقامة نسخة موسعة جديدة لكأس العالم للأندية تتألف من 24 فريقا اعتبارا من 2021.
وقفة بمديرية شعوب بأمانة العاصمة تندد بجريمة العدوان في كشر
اتحاد الإعلاميين اليمنيين يكرم رئيس تحرير صحيفة السفير
وزارة الأوقاف تدشن الفعاليات التعبوية بمرور أربعة أعوام من الصمود
خارجية فلسطين : ستة شهداء في الهجوم على مسجدي كرايست تشيرتش بنيوزيلندا
Health Minister chairs meeting to discuss cholera epidemical situation
[16/مارس/2019]
SANAA, March 16 (Saba) – Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha al-Mutawakil on Saturday chaired a meeting in the capital Sanaa to discuss the epidemical situation of cholera.

At the meeting, attended by Deputy Minister of Electricity, Undersecretary of the Health Ministry for Care Affairs Sector and representatives of the WHO, UNICEF, UNOPS, FAW and IOM, Dr. al-Mutawakil emphasized the need for a rapid response to implement the needed interventions to contain the cholera epidemic and to prevent a new health disaster.

The health minister stressed the importance of uniting efforts of the concerned bodies in cooperation with partners to face cholera.

Dr. al-Mutawakil indicated to the need to start addressing the reasons of the epidemic emergence and improving the infrastructure of water, and sanitation and raising the awareness about personal hygiene.

In this regard, Dr. al-Mutawakil asked the organizations to expand the centers of treating the water diarrhea and to work rapidly to provide the electricity energy needed by hospitals, health centers and stations of sterilizing and pumping water.


BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
­­ثلاث شهيدات وجريحات بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة، وغارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات
[16/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
[15/مارس/2019]
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
