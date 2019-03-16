Health Minister chairs meeting to discuss cholera epidemical situation [16/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March 16 (Saba) – Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha al-Mutawakil on Saturday chaired a meeting in the capital Sanaa to discuss the epidemical situation of cholera.



At the meeting, attended by Deputy Minister of Electricity, Undersecretary of the Health Ministry for Care Affairs Sector and representatives of the WHO, UNICEF, UNOPS, FAW and IOM, Dr. al-Mutawakil emphasized the need for a rapid response to implement the needed interventions to contain the cholera epidemic and to prevent a new health disaster.



The health minister stressed the importance of uniting efforts of the concerned bodies in cooperation with partners to face cholera.



Dr. al-Mutawakil indicated to the need to start addressing the reasons of the epidemic emergence and improving the infrastructure of water, and sanitation and raising the awareness about personal hygiene.



In this regard, Dr. al-Mutawakil asked the organizations to expand the centers of treating the water diarrhea and to work rapidly to provide the electricity energy needed by hospitals, health centers and stations of sterilizing and pumping water.





BA

Saba