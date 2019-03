Army foils inflation attempt in Asir, dozens of mercenaries killed, injured

[16/مارس/2019]

ASIR, March 16 (Saba) – Army and popular forces on Saturday foiled inflation attempt at gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Asir border province, a military official told Saba.

The army attacked left dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured in Raboeeyah area, while dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured whit army' an ambush.

Amal

saba