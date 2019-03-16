ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 11:11:08ص
استهداف العدو ومرتزقته بقصف مدفعي و صاروخي وعشرات القتلى والجرحى في صفوفهم
قصفت القوتين المدفعية و الصاروخية تجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته ،وتم استهداف مواقعهم بعمليات هجومية وعدد من الكمائن ما أسفرعن سقوط عشرات القتلى و الجرحى في صفوفهم و تدمير آلياتهم خلال ال24 ساعة الماضية .
موسكو: سنرد على العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها واشنطن وأوتاوا
أكدت روسيا الجمعة أنها بلا شك سترد على العقوبات الجديدة المعادية التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة وكندا على خلفية أزمة مضيق كيرتش والأزمة الأوكرانية بشكل عام.
أكبر انخفاض يشهده الدولار في 3 أشهر
هبط الدولار مقابل عملات منافسة، الجمعة، واتجه لتسجيل أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي في أكثر من 3 أشهر، وذلك قبل اجتماع البنك المركزي الأميركي الأسبوع المقبل.
إنفانتينو: إقامة بطولة كأس عالم موسعة للأندية اعتبارا من 2021
قال جياني إنفانتينو رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) إن المنظمة قررت إقامة نسخة موسعة جديدة لكأس العالم للأندية تتألف من 24 فريقا اعتبارا من 2021.
آخر الأخبار:
واشنطن تأمل بمواصلة المحادثات النووية مع بيونغ يانغ
رابطة علماء اليمن تدين الجريمة الوحشية بحق المسلمين في نيوزلندا
نشطاء ينتزعون قرارا من محكمة إسرائيلية بعدم هدم مدرسة تحدي 5 شرق بيت لحم
اعتقال 75 محتجا وإصابة 11 شرطيا في الجزائر
SOS call for rapid intervention to counter cholera outbreaks in Raymah
[16/مارس/2019]

RAYMAH,  March 16 (Saba) -  The Health Office has launched on Saturday a distress call for United Nations organizations and humanitarian organizations concerned with health To the speed of intervention to treat cases with cholera.


 which has increased this period  due to a significant shortage of services, therapeutic potential and medical solutions, the source added.


Health Bureau also called citizens the importance of immediate reporting of any new outbreak of the epidemic.


Amal



saba
