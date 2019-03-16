SOS call for rapid intervention to counter cholera outbreaks in Raymah

RAYMAH, March 16 (Saba) - The Health Office has launched on Saturday a distress call for United Nations organizations and humanitarian organizations concerned with health To the speed of intervention to treat cases with cholera.

which has increased this period due to a significant shortage of services, therapeutic potential and medical solutions, the source added.

Health Bureau also called citizens the importance of immediate reporting of any new outbreak of the epidemic.

