آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 11:11:08ص
استهداف العدو ومرتزقته بقصف مدفعي و صاروخي وعشرات القتلى والجرحى في صفوفهم
قصفت القوتين المدفعية و الصاروخية تجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته ،وتم استهداف مواقعهم بعمليات هجومية وعدد من الكمائن ما أسفرعن سقوط عشرات القتلى و الجرحى في صفوفهم و تدمير آلياتهم خلال ال24 ساعة الماضية .
موسكو: سنرد على العقوبات الجديدة التي فرضتها واشنطن وأوتاوا
أكدت روسيا الجمعة أنها بلا شك سترد على العقوبات الجديدة المعادية التي فرضتها الولايات المتحدة وكندا على خلفية أزمة مضيق كيرتش والأزمة الأوكرانية بشكل عام.
أكبر انخفاض يشهده الدولار في 3 أشهر
هبط الدولار مقابل عملات منافسة، الجمعة، واتجه لتسجيل أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي في أكثر من 3 أشهر، وذلك قبل اجتماع البنك المركزي الأميركي الأسبوع المقبل.
إنفانتينو: إقامة بطولة كأس عالم موسعة للأندية اعتبارا من 2021
قال جياني إنفانتينو رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) إن المنظمة قررت إقامة نسخة موسعة جديدة لكأس العالم للأندية تتألف من 24 فريقا اعتبارا من 2021.
واشنطن تأمل بمواصلة المحادثات النووية مع بيونغ يانغ
رابطة علماء اليمن تدين الجريمة الوحشية بحق المسلمين في نيوزلندا
نشطاء ينتزعون قرارا من محكمة إسرائيلية بعدم هدم مدرسة تحدي 5 شرق بيت لحم
اعتقال 75 محتجا وإصابة 11 شرطيا في الجزائر
Yemen denounces last statements by Pompeo over US support to Saudi-led coalition
[16/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 16 (Saba) – An official source in the ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Friday the last statements issued by the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in which he affirmed the US continued support to the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition which Washington refuses to limit it.

The official condemned in son statement to Saba the accusation by Pompeo to the National powers in Sanaa to delay the implementation of Sweden agreement.

He affirmed that those statements are not surprising to be issued by the US administration, supreme leader to the coalition and as apart involved in war crimes of mass killing against the Yemeni people stills as it was the essential reason behind what is happening in Yemen.

The official added that such statements are issued in the context of covering the withdrawal of the other party of which was agreed upon in Stockholm, either in which concerns Hodeidah province or prisoners' exchange or even Taiz understandings.

The official added that such statements did not serve at all the efforts exerted by the the Envoy of Secretary-General of the U. N. in Yemen , which reflect the US intention to extend the war and doubling the magnitude of the unprecedented humanitarian crises in country.

The official called on the US administration to consider the congress stance in favor of stopping the US support to Yemen, praising the stance of House of Representatives and Senate which express the US people's willing.

The official called on the US administration to review their policies in Yemen which will not lead only to more of hatred feeling toward the US people in Yemen and the region.


­­ثلاث شهيدات وجريحات بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة، وغارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات
[16/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
[15/مارس/2019]
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
