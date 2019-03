Government spokesman condemns criminal attack on worshipers in New Zealand [16/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 16 (Saba) - The spokesman of the Government of Rescue on Saturday condemned the Minister of Information Tauf Allah al-Shami the criminal who attack targeted worshipers in two mosques in New Zealand when the worshipers performed Friday prayers causing dozen were killed and wounded, a secretary official told Saba.

















Amal

saba saba