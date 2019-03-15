ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:09:01م
مجلس النواب يدين الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف المصلين في نيوزيلندا
أدان مجلس النواب بأشد العبارات، الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف المصلين اليوم في مسجدين بمدينة كرايست تشيرش بجنوب نيوزيلندا والذي أسفر عن عشرات الشهداء والجرحى.
مقتل 49 شخصاً في هجوم مسلح استهدف مسجدين في نيوزيلندا
إرتفع عدد ضحايا الهجوم الإرهابي الذي نفذه مسلح في مسجدين بمنطقة كرايست تشيرتش في نيوزيلندا إلى 49 قتيلاً واكثر من 40 جريح، فيما رفعت السلطات مستوى التهديد الامني الى اعلى مستوياته جراء الحادث الذي يعد الاسوء في تاريخ البلاد .
إرتفاع سعر الذهب إلى أكثر من 1301 دولار للاوقية
إرتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الجمعة الى اكثر من 1301 دولار للاوقية .. متعافياً من هبوطه الحاد في الجلسة السابقة، مع تراجع الدولار وزيادة المخاوف بشأن تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي العالمي على نحو أعطى دعما للمعدن النفيس.
قرعة مباريات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم تسفر عن اقوى مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة مباريات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم والتي جرت اليوم الجمعة في مدينة نيون السيوسرية عن مواجهتين بارزتين هما برشلونة -مانشستر يونايتد وأجاكس- يوفنتوس. ويواجه ليفربول وصيف البطل في 2018م نادي بورتو، فيما يلعب مانسشتر سيتي أمام مواطنه ت
Shura Council condemns terrorist massacre against worshipers in mosques in New Zealand
[15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - The Shura Council on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist massacre perpetrated by extremist elements against worshipers in two mosques in New Zealand today as they perform Friday prayers and left dozens of martyrs and wounded.

In a statement issued by the Shura Council, the Council blamed the West, represented by some of its intellectual, religious and political figures, and its media and cultural channels, which reflect the ideology of hatred against Islam and served to defame hatred against Muslims and to distort the tolerant image of Islam.

He considered this carnage to reveal a dangerous and flawed manifestation in the Western political and cultural discourse based on the consolidation of domination, which is disguised behind slogans like : protecting democracy and human rights to control the wealth, capabilities and decision of the Arab and Islamic nations.

It pointed out that this carnage requires, in addition to the daily massacres committed by the Zionist occupation against the Palestinians, the awakening of the Islamic identity and conscience, which begins to end the division and overcome the factors of disagreement.

The Shura Council called upon the international community, the United Nations, the Association of Senates and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World and international human rights organizations to condemn the massacre, including demanding accountability for the crime against the Muslim community in New Zealand.

The statement pointed out that the crime reflects the seriousness of the reactionary mentality of some Western intellectual elites based on the abolition of the other.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
[15/مارس/2019]
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
