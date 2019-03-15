Erdogan strongly condemns terrorist attack in New Zealand [15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Christchurch's New Zealand mosques on Friday, which killed 40 people and injured dozens.



"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the New Mosque in New Zealand, the Muslims who worshiped there, and the curse of God on the perpetrators," Erdogan wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account.



"I wish God's mercy to our brothers who lost their lives in the attack and the speedy recovery of the wounded," he said.



"The world must stand firmly against the fascist terrorism of Islamophobia," said Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim on Twitter.



Earlier in the day, two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, were attacked with firearms and explosives, killing 40 people and wounding more than 50.



New Zealand police said they had detained three men and one woman suspected of the attack, which New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardirn said was on a day that was "one of New Zealand's darkest days."





AA

Saba