آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:09:01م
مجلس النواب يدين الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف المصلين في نيوزيلندا
أدان مجلس النواب بأشد العبارات، الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف المصلين اليوم في مسجدين بمدينة كرايست تشيرش بجنوب نيوزيلندا والذي أسفر عن عشرات الشهداء والجرحى.
مقتل 49 شخصاً في هجوم مسلح استهدف مسجدين في نيوزيلندا
إرتفع عدد ضحايا الهجوم الإرهابي الذي نفذه مسلح في مسجدين بمنطقة كرايست تشيرتش في نيوزيلندا إلى 49 قتيلاً واكثر من 40 جريح، فيما رفعت السلطات مستوى التهديد الامني الى اعلى مستوياته جراء الحادث الذي يعد الاسوء في تاريخ البلاد .
إرتفاع سعر الذهب إلى أكثر من 1301 دولار للاوقية
إرتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الجمعة الى اكثر من 1301 دولار للاوقية .. متعافياً من هبوطه الحاد في الجلسة السابقة، مع تراجع الدولار وزيادة المخاوف بشأن تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي العالمي على نحو أعطى دعما للمعدن النفيس.
قرعة مباريات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم تسفر عن اقوى مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة مباريات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم والتي جرت اليوم الجمعة في مدينة نيون السيوسرية عن مواجهتين بارزتين هما برشلونة -مانشستر يونايتد وأجاكس- يوفنتوس. ويواجه ليفربول وصيف البطل في 2018م نادي بورتو، فيما يلعب مانسشتر سيتي أمام مواطنه ت
مصدر حكومي يدين الهجوم الإرهابي على المصلين في نيوزلندا
مكتب الصحة بريمة يطلق نداء استغاثة لسرعة التدخل لمواجهة تفشي الكوليرا
ناطق الحكومة يدين الهجوم الإجرامي على المصلين بنيوزلندا
وقفة لقبائل الدواعر بالمحويت تندد بجرٸم العدوان
  International
Erdogan strongly condemns terrorist attack in New Zealand
[15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Christchurch's New Zealand mosques on Friday, which killed 40 people and injured dozens.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the New Mosque in New Zealand, the Muslims who worshiped there, and the curse of God on the perpetrators," Erdogan wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account.

"I wish God's mercy to our brothers who lost their lives in the attack and the speedy recovery of the wounded," he said.

"The world must stand firmly against the fascist terrorism of Islamophobia," said Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, were attacked with firearms and explosives, killing 40 people and wounding more than 50.

New Zealand police said they had detained three men and one woman suspected of the attack, which New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardirn said was on a day that was "one of New Zealand's darkest days."


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
[15/مارس/2019]
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
