Army targets Saudi-paid mercenaries group in Jawf

[15/مارس/2019]

JAWF, March. 15 (Saba) – Missile units of the army and popular forces fired on Friday Katyusha rockets at groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf province, a military official told Saba.

The rockets hit the mercenaries in al-Hazm area, killing and wounding several of the mercenaries, the official added.

saba