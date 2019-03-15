ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:09:01م
مجلس النواب يدين الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف المصلين في نيوزيلندا
أدان مجلس النواب بأشد العبارات، الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف المصلين اليوم في مسجدين بمدينة كرايست تشيرش بجنوب نيوزيلندا والذي أسفر عن عشرات الشهداء والجرحى.
مقتل 49 شخصاً في هجوم مسلح استهدف مسجدين في نيوزيلندا
إرتفع عدد ضحايا الهجوم الإرهابي الذي نفذه مسلح في مسجدين بمنطقة كرايست تشيرتش في نيوزيلندا إلى 49 قتيلاً واكثر من 40 جريح، فيما رفعت السلطات مستوى التهديد الامني الى اعلى مستوياته جراء الحادث الذي يعد الاسوء في تاريخ البلاد .
إرتفاع سعر الذهب إلى أكثر من 1301 دولار للاوقية
إرتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الجمعة الى اكثر من 1301 دولار للاوقية .. متعافياً من هبوطه الحاد في الجلسة السابقة، مع تراجع الدولار وزيادة المخاوف بشأن تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي العالمي على نحو أعطى دعما للمعدن النفيس.
قرعة مباريات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم تسفر عن اقوى مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة مباريات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم والتي جرت اليوم الجمعة في مدينة نيون السيوسرية عن مواجهتين بارزتين هما برشلونة -مانشستر يونايتد وأجاكس- يوفنتوس. ويواجه ليفربول وصيف البطل في 2018م نادي بورتو، فيما يلعب مانسشتر سيتي أمام مواطنه ت
  International
Dozens of settlers storm the Al Aqsa Square in occupied city of Al-Quds "Jerusalem"
[15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - Dozens of extremist on Thursday settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Al-Quds Jerusalem on Friday, amid tight security from the Israeli occupation forces.



Palestinian sources said that more than 150 settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque and organized provocative and suspicious tours in its courtyards from entering the Mugrabi Gate to their exit.



The sources added that the Israeli police stationed at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque imposed strict measures on the entry of worshipers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and detained some personal identities at the gates of the outside.





AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
[15/مارس/2019]
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
