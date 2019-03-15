Dozens of settlers storm the Al Aqsa Square in occupied city of Al-Quds "Jerusalem" [15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - Dozens of extremist on Thursday settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Al-Quds Jerusalem on Friday, amid tight security from the Israeli occupation forces.







Palestinian sources said that more than 150 settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque and organized provocative and suspicious tours in its courtyards from entering the Mugrabi Gate to their exit.







The sources added that the Israeli police stationed at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque imposed strict measures on the entry of worshipers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and detained some personal identities at the gates of the outside.











AA

