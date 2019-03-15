ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:09:01م
مجلس النواب يدين الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف المصلين في نيوزيلندا
أدان مجلس النواب بأشد العبارات، الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف المصلين اليوم في مسجدين بمدينة كرايست تشيرش بجنوب نيوزيلندا والذي أسفر عن عشرات الشهداء والجرحى.
مقتل 49 شخصاً في هجوم مسلح استهدف مسجدين في نيوزيلندا
إرتفع عدد ضحايا الهجوم الإرهابي الذي نفذه مسلح في مسجدين بمنطقة كرايست تشيرتش في نيوزيلندا إلى 49 قتيلاً واكثر من 40 جريح، فيما رفعت السلطات مستوى التهديد الامني الى اعلى مستوياته جراء الحادث الذي يعد الاسوء في تاريخ البلاد .
إرتفاع سعر الذهب إلى أكثر من 1301 دولار للاوقية
إرتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الجمعة الى اكثر من 1301 دولار للاوقية .. متعافياً من هبوطه الحاد في الجلسة السابقة، مع تراجع الدولار وزيادة المخاوف بشأن تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي العالمي على نحو أعطى دعما للمعدن النفيس.
قرعة مباريات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم تسفر عن اقوى مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة مباريات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم والتي جرت اليوم الجمعة في مدينة نيون السيوسرية عن مواجهتين بارزتين هما برشلونة -مانشستر يونايتد وأجاكس- يوفنتوس. ويواجه ليفربول وصيف البطل في 2018م نادي بورتو، فيما يلعب مانسشتر سيتي أمام مواطنه ت
مصدر حكومي يدين الهجوم الإرهابي على المصلين في نيوزلندا
مكتب الصحة بريمة يطلق نداء استغاثة لسرعة التدخل لمواجهة تفشي الكوليرا
ناطق الحكومة يدين الهجوم الإجرامي على المصلين بنيوزلندا
وقفة لقبائل الدواعر بالمحويت تندد بجرٸم العدوان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Al-Houthi condemns terrorist attack in New Zealand
[15/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March. 15 (Saba) - The head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohamed Ali al-Houthi strongly condemned on Friday the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand that killed and wounded dozens worshipers.


Al-Houthi in a statement said that that this crime showed the terrorism has no religion and resulted to racial pressure against Muslims.


Al-Houthi called on the international community to condemn the war crimes and violations committed by Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen as it did in Christchurch crime.


"We call on the world's countries to raise the voice to demand to stop the war and lift the siege have been imposed by the US-British-Israeli-Saudi-British-led aggression coalition that has killed and wounded tens of thousands of the Yemeni children and women since March 26,2015, in a flagrant violation of the international and humanitarian law, " Al-Houthi added.


He explained the international community's silence towards the aggression crimes in Yemen considered as a step to encourage the aggression to commit more crimes against the Yemeni citizens.



saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
[15/مارس/2019]
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
