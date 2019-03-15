Al-Houthi condemns terrorist attack in New Zealand

[15/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March. 15 (Saba) - The head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohamed Ali al-Houthi strongly condemned on Friday the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand that killed and wounded dozens worshipers.

Al-Houthi in a statement said that that this crime showed the terrorism has no religion and resulted to racial pressure against Muslims.

Al-Houthi called on the international community to condemn the war crimes and violations committed by Saudi-led aggression coalition in Yemen as it did in Christchurch crime.

"We call on the world's countries to raise the voice to demand to stop the war and lift the siege have been imposed by the US-British-Israeli-Saudi-British-led aggression coalition that has killed and wounded tens of thousands of the Yemeni children and women since March 26,2015, in a flagrant violation of the international and humanitarian law, " Al-Houthi added.

He explained the international community's silence towards the aggression crimes in Yemen considered as a step to encourage the aggression to commit more crimes against the Yemeni citizens.

saba