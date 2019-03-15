ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:09:01م
مجلس النواب يدين الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف المصلين في نيوزيلندا
أدان مجلس النواب بأشد العبارات، الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف المصلين اليوم في مسجدين بمدينة كرايست تشيرش بجنوب نيوزيلندا والذي أسفر عن عشرات الشهداء والجرحى.
مقتل 49 شخصاً في هجوم مسلح استهدف مسجدين في نيوزيلندا
إرتفع عدد ضحايا الهجوم الإرهابي الذي نفذه مسلح في مسجدين بمنطقة كرايست تشيرتش في نيوزيلندا إلى 49 قتيلاً واكثر من 40 جريح، فيما رفعت السلطات مستوى التهديد الامني الى اعلى مستوياته جراء الحادث الذي يعد الاسوء في تاريخ البلاد .
إرتفاع سعر الذهب إلى أكثر من 1301 دولار للاوقية
إرتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الجمعة الى اكثر من 1301 دولار للاوقية .. متعافياً من هبوطه الحاد في الجلسة السابقة، مع تراجع الدولار وزيادة المخاوف بشأن تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي العالمي على نحو أعطى دعما للمعدن النفيس.
قرعة مباريات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم تسفر عن اقوى مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة مباريات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم والتي جرت اليوم الجمعة في مدينة نيون السيوسرية عن مواجهتين بارزتين هما برشلونة -مانشستر يونايتد وأجاكس- يوفنتوس. ويواجه ليفربول وصيف البطل في 2018م نادي بورتو، فيما يلعب مانسشتر سيتي أمام مواطنه ت
مصدر حكومي يدين الهجوم الإرهابي على المصلين في نيوزلندا
مكتب الصحة بريمة يطلق نداء استغاثة لسرعة التدخل لمواجهة تفشي الكوليرا
ناطق الحكومة يدين الهجوم الإجرامي على المصلين بنيوزلندا
وقفة لقبائل الدواعر بالمحويت تندد بجرٸم العدوان
  International
Ansaruallah's Political Bureau condemns the crime against worshipers in New Zealand
[15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) The Political Bureau of Ansarullah on Friday condemned the terrible terrorist massacre committed against Muslims worshipers in two mosques in New Zealand and left tens of martyrs and wounded.

The Bureau said in a statement received by the Yemeni news agency (Saba) this terrorist crime can not be justified or reduce the brutality under any address.

The statement pointed out that this terrorist crime is a reflection of the systematic campaigns of incitement and hatred against Islam and Muslims.

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah expressed its condolences to the families of the martyrs and Muslims in this attack, praying to the Almighty God to enter the martyrs, with his mercy, in Paradise and heal the wounded.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
[15/مارس/2019]
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
