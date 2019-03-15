Ansaruallah's Political Bureau condemns the crime against worshipers in New Zealand [15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) The Political Bureau of Ansarullah on Friday condemned the terrible terrorist massacre committed against Muslims worshipers in two mosques in New Zealand and left tens of martyrs and wounded.



The Bureau said in a statement received by the Yemeni news agency (Saba) this terrorist crime can not be justified or reduce the brutality under any address.



The statement pointed out that this terrorist crime is a reflection of the systematic campaigns of incitement and hatred against Islam and Muslims.



The Political Bureau of Ansarullah expressed its condolences to the families of the martyrs and Muslims in this attack, praying to the Almighty God to enter the martyrs, with his mercy, in Paradise and heal the wounded.





