14 people died, 222 wounded in traffic accidents

[15/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March. 15 (Saba) – A total of 14 people have died and 222 others injured in traffic accidents over February in the capital Sanaa, according to a report of Interior Minister on Friday.

The report said that the incidents have resulted great losses amounted to 76 million and 800 thousand riyals.

It touched upon the main reasons for the accidents are due to excessive speed and wrong overtaking by drivers of cars.

saba