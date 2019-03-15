ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 06:28:04م
رئيس الثورية العليا يدين الجريمة بحق المصلين في نيوزيلندا
أدان رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي بشدة الجريمة التي ارتكبت بحق المصلين في مسجدين بمدينة كرايستشيرش بنيوزيلندا والتي راح ضحيتها العشرات من الشهداء والجرحى.
مقتل 49 شخصاً في هجوم مسلح استهدف مسجدين في نيوزيلندا
إرتفع عدد ضحايا الهجوم الإرهابي الذي نفذه مسلح في مسجدين بمنطقة كرايست تشيرتش في نيوزيلندا إلى 49 قتيلاً واكثر من 40 جريح، فيما رفعت السلطات مستوى التهديد الامني الى اعلى مستوياته جراء الحادث الذي يعد الاسوء في تاريخ البلاد .
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
اختتام بطولة الثريا لزوجي التنس بصنعاء
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم منافسات بطولة الثريا للزوجي والتي نظمها الاتحاد العام للتنس والاسكواش.
آخر الأخبار:
مجلس الشورى يدين المجزرة الإرهابية بحق المصلين في مسجدين بنيوزيلندا
رفع أكثر من تسعة آلاف طن مخلفات خلال يناير وفبراير الماضيين بمدينة الحديدة
روسيا تنتقد الولايات المتحدة لقصفها العشوائي على قرية الباغوز شرق سورية
وكيل محافظة إب يطلع علی ترتيبات معرض جرائم العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
FM condemns terrorist attack in New Zealand
[15/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March. 15 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand.


Sharaf said in his letter to New Zealand's deputy prime minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Winston Peters that targeting of religious places is contrary to all religions, human values and international conventions.


The minister expressed the condolences of the Yemeni people and its government to the government and people of New Zealand in the painful accidents.


Sharaf renewed the strong position of the National Salvation Government of Republic of Yemen against acts of terrorism, which is targeting of civilians and destroying societies.


 The attack hit the mosques for Friday prayers in Christchurch area, which killed 40 people and wounded over 40 others.



saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
[15/مارس/2019]
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
[15/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على حرف سفيان بعمران
[14/مارس/2019]
14 شهيداً وجريحاً بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة وصعدة واستمرار الخروقات بالحديدة
[14/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by