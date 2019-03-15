FM condemns terrorist attack in New Zealand

[15/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March. 15 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand.

Sharaf said in his letter to New Zealand's deputy prime minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Winston Peters that targeting of religious places is contrary to all religions, human values and international conventions.

The minister expressed the condolences of the Yemeni people and its government to the government and people of New Zealand in the painful accidents.

Sharaf renewed the strong position of the National Salvation Government of Republic of Yemen against acts of terrorism, which is targeting of civilians and destroying societies.

The attack hit the mosques for Friday prayers in Christchurch area, which killed 40 people and wounded over 40 others.

saba