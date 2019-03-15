Four people killed, others wounded in gas pipeline explosion in southern Iran [15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - At least four people were killed and five wounded Thursday in a gas pipeline explosion in southern Iran," local official Kiamars Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.



"At least four people, including a child and a woman, were killed and five people were wounded," he said.



State television said five cars in the area had caught fire. "Fire brigades and ambulances were sent to the area," he said.





AA

Saba