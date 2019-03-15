ابحث عن:
تطهير عدد من التباب وخسائر في صفوف وآليات العدو ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات عسكرية وقصف صاروخ ومدفعي على مواقع وتجمعات الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته أسفرت عن تطهير عدد منها وسقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم وتدمير آلياتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
اختتام بطولة الثريا لزوجي التنس بصنعاء
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم منافسات بطولة الثريا للزوجي والتي نظمها الاتحاد العام للتنس والاسكواش.
  International
Four people killed, others wounded in gas pipeline explosion in southern Iran
[15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - At least four people were killed and five wounded Thursday in a gas pipeline explosion in southern Iran," local official Kiamars Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

"At least four people, including a child and a woman, were killed and five people were wounded," he said.

State television said five cars in the area had caught fire. "Fire brigades and ambulances were sent to the area," he said.


AA
Saba
