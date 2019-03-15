ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:44:04ص
تطهير عدد من التباب وخسائر في صفوف وآليات العدو ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات عسكرية وقصف صاروخ ومدفعي على مواقع وتجمعات الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته أسفرت عن تطهير عدد منها وسقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم وتدمير آلياتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
اختتام بطولة الثريا لزوجي التنس بصنعاء
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم منافسات بطولة الثريا للزوجي والتي نظمها الاتحاد العام للتنس والاسكواش.
السبت .. بدء دورة حكام كرة القدم المستجدين بذمار
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية الوازعية في تعز
تواصل خروقات العدوان لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وسلسلة غارات على عدة محافظات
الجربي يحقق المركز الأول في سباق اختراق الضاحية بدورة الألعاب بذمار
Police close all mosques in New Zealand
[15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - New Zealand police have ordered all mosques in the country to close their doors until further notice on the grounds of an attack on Christ Church's mosques on Friday, which killed 40 people.

"At this stage we can not comment on the potential motives of the attackers or the reasons for their aggression, but we have asked all mosques in the country to close their doors and recommended that worshipers refrain from going to mosques now," police said on its official website.

Among the echoes of the attack in the world, Los Angeles police announced that it has intensified patrols around mosques in the city, and San Francisco police announced the adoption of preventive security measures in the vicinity of mosques in the city as well.

New Zealand's Christchurch saw shooting on the first two mosques on Denis Street and the second on Lynwood Street.

Police said the incident took place during Friday prayers, leaving 40 dead and dozens wounded, noting that it had arrested four suspects in the wake of the attack.

Source: Novosti


