آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:44:04ص
تطهير عدد من التباب وخسائر في صفوف وآليات العدو ومرتزقته خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات عسكرية وقصف صاروخ ومدفعي على مواقع وتجمعات الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته أسفرت عن تطهير عدد منها وسقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم وتدمير آلياتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإنهاء الدعم الأميركي للعدوان السعودي على اليمن
أقر مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي مشروع قرار يدعو إلى وقف الدعم الأميركي لتحالف عدوان النظام السعودي على اليمن ما لم يحصل على تفويض من الكونغرس.
أوبك تبني أدلة مواصلة خفض معروض النفط مع زيادة امدادات المنافسين
قررت منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم خفض توقعاتها للطلب العالمي على نفطها هذا العام، مع زيادة إنتاج المنافسين، بما يبرر تمديد العمل بقيود الإمدادات لما بعد يونيو من أجل الحيلولة دون أي تخمة جديدة.
اختتام بطولة الثريا لزوجي التنس بصنعاء
اختتمت بصنعاء اليوم منافسات بطولة الثريا للزوجي والتي نظمها الاتحاد العام للتنس والاسكواش.
Palestine's Supreme Council of Fatwa affirms Al-Aqsa represents Islamic property
[15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - The Palestinian Supreme Council of Fatwa in Palestine confirmed on Thursday that the Al-Aqsa Mosque with its gates, domes, squares, courtyards with all their dimensions, are all Islamic and has no legitimacy for non-Muslims to interfere in its affairs.

He stressed during the meeting of the Council, headed by the Sheikh, Muhammad Hussein, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories and Imam at Al-Aqsa, President of the Supreme Council of Fatwa, that the Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain an Islamic mosque despite the nose of the hatreds and greed ambitions, neither occupation nor any power in the world can change the description of this mosque, which belongs to Muslims alone.

The Council stressed that the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the face of represents the summit of arrogance, aggression and challenge, which is rejected by all divine laws and international laws .

He pointed out that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is targeted by aggression by force of arms and oppression and our bet here on those who are stationed in it, on their patience and determination to protect it.

The Council condemned preventing the necessary restoration work there, calling for the continued opening of Al-Aqsa Mosque and stopping tampering with it.

The Council warned of the repercussions of the approval of the occupation authorities on the construction of 32 thousand settlement units in Al-Quds Jerusalem.

The Council stressed that the city of Al-Quds is an Arab Islamic, and that the occupation will not take away its face and identity, no matter how preoccupied with criminality and counterfeiting the facts, warning of the consequences of the Judaization projects that express the intransigence of the Israeli occupation forces its insistence on criminality and counterfeiting the facts.


