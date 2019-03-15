Palestine's Supreme Council of Fatwa affirms Al-Aqsa represents Islamic property [15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - The Palestinian Supreme Council of Fatwa in Palestine confirmed on Thursday that the Al-Aqsa Mosque with its gates, domes, squares, courtyards with all their dimensions, are all Islamic and has no legitimacy for non-Muslims to interfere in its affairs.



He stressed during the meeting of the Council, headed by the Sheikh, Muhammad Hussein, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories and Imam at Al-Aqsa, President of the Supreme Council of Fatwa, that the Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain an Islamic mosque despite the nose of the hatreds and greed ambitions, neither occupation nor any power in the world can change the description of this mosque, which belongs to Muslims alone.



The Council stressed that the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the face of represents the summit of arrogance, aggression and challenge, which is rejected by all divine laws and international laws .



He pointed out that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is targeted by aggression by force of arms and oppression and our bet here on those who are stationed in it, on their patience and determination to protect it.



The Council condemned preventing the necessary restoration work there, calling for the continued opening of Al-Aqsa Mosque and stopping tampering with it.



The Council warned of the repercussions of the approval of the occupation authorities on the construction of 32 thousand settlement units in Al-Quds Jerusalem.



The Council stressed that the city of Al-Quds is an Arab Islamic, and that the occupation will not take away its face and identity, no matter how preoccupied with criminality and counterfeiting the facts, warning of the consequences of the Judaization projects that express the intransigence of the Israeli occupation forces its insistence on criminality and counterfeiting the facts.





AA

Saba