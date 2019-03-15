Pyongyang to suspend negotiations between Kim and Trump [15/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 15 (Saba) - North Korea's deputy foreign minister Choe Son-hui said the country was considering suspending negotiations with Washington over Pyongyang's nuclear disarmament, with full responsibility for the negotiations.



She told a news conference in Pyongyang today, attended by representatives of foreign embassies and foreign journalists



"We have no intention of making concessions in the area of ​​American demands (raised at the Kim Trump Summit in Hanoi) in any way, and we have no desire to conduct such negotiations."



She said that "The Americans were enthusiastic about their political interests, and have no sincere desire to achieve results."



She pointed out that her country presented during the recent summit realistic proposals, but the US side insisted in the text of the agreement to add the words "sanctions can be lifted while retaining the right to be re-applied if North Korea resumed its nuclear program."



She added the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and White House national security adviser John Bolton, fueling the atmosphere of hostility and mistrust, which hindered the constructive efforts of the leaders of the two countries and resulted in the end of the summit without any valuable outcome.





AA

Saba